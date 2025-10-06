Black Stars and AFC Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo’s rise to prominence has been anything but easy

From Chelsea and Arsenal rejections to lower-league struggles, Semenyo battled setbacks to reach the Premier League

YEN.com.gh explores Semenyo’s inspiring story of resilience, faith, and determination

Antoine Semenyo’s journey is a story that warms the heart. From being written off by clubs to becoming one of Ghana’s most dependable forwards, his rise captures the power of resilience and faith.

The AFC Bournemouth attacker has turned early disappointment into determination, carving a place among the Black Stars’ most consistent performers in the past few seasons.

Antoine Semenyo battled rejections from several clubs to become one of Ghana's best players.

From rejection to recognition: Semenyo's inspiring story

Born in London to Ghanaian parents, Semenyo’s path to the top was far from straightforward.

His father, Larry Semenyo, a former Okwahu United player, once dreamed of a professional career but never quite made it after trials with Germany’s St. Pauli.

Antoine seemed destined to follow the same path of unfulfilled potential.

As a teenager, he endured rejection after rejection from some of England’s biggest clubs — Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, Millwall, and Crystal Palace all passed on him.

With dreams fading, he stepped away from football to focus on his studies.

But fate intervened when Bristol City offered him a chance at 17, and the young forward grabbed it with both hands.

Watch a recap of Semenyo's stint with Bristol:

After signing his first professional deal, Semenyo was loaned out to lower-tier clubs, including Bath City, Newport County, and Sunderland.

His spell at Sunderland, then in League One, was particularly tough — he struggled for game time and confidence.

Yet when he returned to Bristol, something had changed. His hunger deepened, his game sharpened, and soon, he became one of their brightest stars.

Premier League scouts began to take notice, and in 2023, Bournemouth secured his signature for 10 million pounds. It was a turning point that transformed his career.

Thriving at Bournemouth and shining for Ghana

In just two years, Semenyo has evolved into one of Ghana’s most improved players in Europe.

Last season, he became the top-scoring Ghanaian in the Premier League, reaching double figures with 11 league goals and 13 across all competitions.

This campaign, he has picked up right where he left off, already boasting nine goal involvements in eight appearances, according to Transfermarkt.

His recent brace against Fulham — including a Lionel Messi-esque solo strike — highlighted just how far he has come.

Statistically, he ranks first in the Premier League for duels won, first for possession recovered in the final third, second for sprints, and among the top five for successful dribbles.

Since May, no player has been involved in more Premier League goals (12 — eight goals and four assists), per Opta.

When asked by BBC Sport if he was currently in the best form of his life, Semenyo humbly responded,

“Yeah, I'd like to think so. I thank God massively. He's played a massive part in my life and I'm just reaping the rewards now. So yeah, I thank him always.”

Semenyo’s transformation into a complete forward — strong, relentless, and technically sharp — has made him indispensable for both club and country.

His pressing, movement, and work ethic have been key to Bournemouth’s attacking rhythm, while his consistency has strengthened Otto Addo’s Black Stars setup.

Antoine Semenyo is one of Otto Addo's key players for the Black Stars.

As Ghana eyes qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Semenyo’s story stands as a reminder that rejection is not defeat. It is often the beginning of something greater.

English media hails Semenyo

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh highlighted how the English media reacted to Antoine Semenyo’s outstanding performance in Bournemouth’s 3-1 comeback win over Fulham in the Premier League.

Several top outlets heaped praise on the Ghanaian forward for his explosive display, with Sky Sports awarding him a remarkable 9/10 rating to cap off his man-of-the-match outing.

