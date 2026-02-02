Raul Jimenez has scored 12 consecutive Premier League penalties without a miss, setting a new record

Even after a severe skull fracture, Jimenez maintained his perfect penalty record, showing extraordinary mental strength and consistency

Jimenez has become Mexico’s all-time top scorer in the league, combining national pride with individual brilliance

Raul Jimenez has firmly cemented his place in Premier League history, converting his 12th consecutive penalty during Fulham’s thrilling 3-2 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday, February 1.

The striker’s flawless accuracy from the spot now makes him the record-holder for the most penalties scored in a row without a miss in league history.

Raul Jimenez's penalty record in Premier League

Jimenez’s remarkable run began during his time at Wolves, with his first successful spot-kick coming in a 3-2 loss to Tottenham back in November 2018.

From that moment, he proved to be a reliable and consistent penalty taker, often delivering crucial goals that helped secure vital points for his side.

Among his memorable contributions was a match-winning brace against Southampton, where his composure from 12 yards was a key factor in Wolves’ success.

Even after enduring a serious skull fracture, Jimenez did not falter. He returned to the field and converted another penalty against Southampton in a 3-1 Wolves victory, demonstrating both resilience and mental strength.

His move to Fulham did nothing to disrupt his precision, as he continued to convert every spot-kick he took.

Notably, his first league penalty for the Cottagers, scored against Nottingham Forest, also marked a milestone 50th Premier League goal in his career.

Raul Jimenez becomes Mexico’s Top EPL scorer

Meanwhile, the Mexican forward’s consistency did not stop there. According to Caught Offside, he struck twice from the penalty spot against Ipswich, further cementing his status as Mexico’s highest-scoring player in Premier League history, now with a tally of 65 goals.

Another successful penalty against Forest allowed him to equal Yaya Touré’s previous record before Sunday’s strike ultimately made Jimenez the outright leader, as noted by the Premier League.

Watch all of Raul Jimenez's 12 penalties scored in a row below.

It is worth noting that Jimenez’s only two missed penalties in his professional career came outside the Premier League, one in the Europa League for Wolves in 2020 and another for Mexico in 2018.

By comparison, Yaya Touré previously held the Premier League record, converting all 11 of his penalties for Manchester City between 2013 and 2017.

With this achievement, Jimenez joins Touré as one of only two players to have maintained a perfect double-digit penalty record in Premier League history. Dimitar Berbatov comes close behind, having scored all nine of his spot-kicks during his time in England.

