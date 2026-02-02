FIFA introduced a new Peace Prize before the 2026 World Cup draw and named Donald Trump as the first-ever recipient, with Gianni Infantino praising his peace efforts

The decision drew heavy criticism, particularly over US immigration policies under Trump, with some calling for the award to be revoked

Infantino defended the move in an interview, insisting Trump helped resolve conflicts and opposing any calls for World Cup boycotts

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has released a statement addressing the decision to award Donald Trump the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize.

Ahead of the 2026 World Cup draw at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., FIFA unveiled the new award, created to recognise individuals who demonstrate “exceptional and extraordinary actions for peace.”

No detailed selection criteria were provided, and there was no list of judges or nominees. During the December draw, Trump was named the first-ever recipient and was presented with the prize, along with a commemorative medal and certificate.

Following a video tribute, Infantino described the 79-year-old as “a leader that cares about the people.”

FIFA also pointed to Trump’s role in facilitating a historic peace agreement between DR Congo and Rwanda, as well as efforts toward a ceasefire between Israel and Palestine. Trump said receiving the honour was “truly one of the greatest honours of my life.”

The move, however, sparked widespread criticism for several reasons. In particular, backlash has focused on the Trump administration’s strict immigration policies enforced through Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which critics say contributed to the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. As a result, some have called for Trump to be stripped of the award.

Despite acknowledging there had been a “strong reaction,” Infantino has stood by the decision, insisting Trump merited the recognition for his role in “resolving conflicts and saving lives.” He also stated that Venezuelan politician Maria Corina Machado, identified as a Nobel Peace Prize winner, supported the decision.

In a lengthy interview with Sky News’ The World with Yalda Hakim, Infantino said:

“So, whatever we can do to help peace in the world, we should be doing it, and for this reason, for some time we were thinking about [whether] we should do something to reward people who do something.

“It’s not just Gianni Infantino who said it… [there’s] a Nobel Peace Prize winner who said this.

“He was instrumental in resolving conflicts and saving lives and saving thousands of lives.”

Infantino and Trump have collaborated closely in the lead-up to the 2026 World Cup, with the United States set to host 78 of the tournament’s 104 matches across 11 cities. Political tensions in the US have led some to suggest certain nations could boycott the competition, but Infantino firmly opposes that idea, stating: “I think, in our divided world, in our aggressive world, we need occasions where people can come, can meet around the passion [for football].”

