Prof. Gyampo has finally broken his silence after Bernard ElBernard's prophecy predicting Kennedy Agyapong winning the 2026 NPP primaries failed

He called for the man of God to be reprimanded as a deterrent to other prophets who always drop predictions based on their personal intuition

His call for Prophet ElBernard's punishment has triggered massive debate on social media as Ghanaians shared varied opinions on the ongoing brouhaha

Political scientist Professor Ransford Edward Van Gyampo, widely known as Prof. Gyampo, has added his voice to the raging debate surrounding Prophet Bernard ElBernard's failed prophecy about Kennedy Agyapong after the former Assin Central MP failed to win the NPP presidential primaries.

On Saturday, January 31, 2026, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) held their primaries to elect a flagbearer for the 2028 election. After hours of intense voting, Dr Bawumia emerged as the winner with 56.48%, while Kennedy Agyapong came second with 23.76%.

The final result meant that a prophecy issued by the leader of SpiritLife Revival Ministry, Prophet ElBernard, had flopped, sparking massive debate on social media. The Man of God had forecast a win for former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong.

Gyampo reacts to ElBernard’s failed flagbearer prophecy

Speaking in an interview on TV3's NewsFile, Prof. Gyampo suggested that Prophet ElBernard should be reprimanded as a deterrent for other pastors.

He has since also come under heavy scrutiny for seemingly inciting Ghanaians against his fellow Man of God.

" ...he must be publicly lashed a little and forgiven to serve as an example to all those prophetic predictors who want us to understand that when it comes to governance and who must win an election, they should play with our minds," he stated.

He added that prophets have no business predicting the winner of an election and, as such, should keep off.

" That is unacceptable, unethical, and unprofessional. If you speak to the established men of God, they don't do that. Even if they think they have seen something about these things, they call the individuals involved privately to tell them and not mount platforms to make a show of themselves."

Prof. Gyampo reiterated that he was feeling angry at the state of the prophetic ministry in Ghana.

He went as far as claiming that Prophet ElBernard projected God as a liar, which will dissuade Christians from believing true prophecies from genuine men of God.

Prof. Gyampo's remarks about ElBernard spark reactions

Below are some comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following Prof. Gyampo's controversial statement about Prophet Bernard ElBernard:

Obaapa Lizzy wrote:

"This man is not serious."

Eddy Lawh wrote:

"Gyampo, what do you know about prophecy?"

Ala wrote:

"They always want to broadcast it publicly. He should've rather said it to him privately."

Kofi wrote:

"Sometimes it's feelings, not prophecy. Just like Prophet Samuel, who had been in that office for years, nearly missed when he went to the house of Jesse."

Mr Selby wrote:

"But please, do you know what God can do?"

Watch the Facebook post of Prophet Bernard ElBernard apologising below:

Elbernard apologises after failed Kennedy Agyapong prophecy

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Prophet Bernard ElBernard released a statement apologising to Ghanaians after his prophecy about Kennedy Agyapong failed to materialise.

He indicated that he was wrong and asked for forgiveness from all those who were affected by his prediction.

