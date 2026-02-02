A video of an American lady reacting to the move by the Ghana government to offer citizenship to diasporans has gone viral

In a video, the lady raised objections over the fees being charged by the authorities, lamenting that they were too high

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions

An American citizen is trending after she raised serious objections regarding the Ghanaian citizenship process.

Known on TikTok as @jassyjeff227, the young lady, who had lived in Ghana for two years, opened up about her desire to be given Ghanaian citizenship.

An American lady complains over Ghanaian citizenship application process. Credit: Kofi Okyere Darko/Facebook, @jassyjeff227/TikTok

She, however, indicated that the amounts being required, such as GH¢25,000 for the citizenship application fee and an administrative fee of GH¢1,500, were unfair.

The lady, who stated that she had no intention of paying that amount, said the whole move by the Ghana government seemed as though they wanted to take advantage of Black Americans and diasporans willing to reconnect with their roots.

"To the leaders of Ghana, listen up. We are not paying it. You come out in 2020 and say this is your home. Come back home, you create the Year of Return but now you must pay us almost $3,000."

Ghana suspends citizenship acquisition process

The Ministry of the Interior, in collaboration with the Diaspora Affairs Office of the President, has temporarily suspended the Ghanaian citizenship application process for diasporans.

In a press release on Sunday, February 1, 2026, the two Ghanaian authorities stated that the suspension is part of efforts to streamline and enhance the application process.

According to the joint statement from the Ministry of the Interior and the Diaspora Affairs Office, the temporary suspension would allow for necessary refinements.

Reaction to the citizenship application process

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions over remarks made by the young lady on the citizenship application process.

Tony stated:

"This should be free, but why are there charges? The government has to hear about that."

oc_topus1 opined:

"How much does it cost to gain citizenship in the USA?"

Tha_Black_Ninja indicated:

"Citizenship in Ghana is not as easy as the former government made it look. The former government made it easy and free because they organised the Year of Return. Try getting citizenship in Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria or Tanzania and see how almost impossible it can be."

Baaba_Richardson stated:

"Isn’t it technically the same as Ghanaians wanting citizenship in the US, which is approximately around $2,000+ when you convert it, given inflation? I stand to be corrected though."

Dutch lady wants Ghanaian citizenship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Dutch lady born and raised in Ghana for over 20 years had expressed her desire to become a Ghanaian citizen.

Elle said that despite living in the country her entire life, she is not officially recognised as a citizen and spoke about her dream of having dual citizenship.

