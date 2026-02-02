Antoine Semenyo has become the first Manchester City player since Emmanuel Adebayor to score four goals in his first five appearances for the club

The 26-year-old matched the 15-year benchmark set by Adebayor with his strike in Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in North London

YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at how Semenyo and Adebayor’s opening five games for City compare

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Antoine Semenyo’s electric opening chapter at Manchester City has sparked fresh talk among supporters, especially after he matched a feat last achieved by Emmanuel Adebayor.

The Ghanaian forward reached four goals in his first five outings for the club on February 1, 2026, placing his name alongside the Togolese great in the record books.

Antoine Semenyo and Emmanuel Adebayor share identical goal tallies in their first five matches for Manchester City. Photos by Vince Mignott/MB Media and Alex Livesey.

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo equals Adebayor's 2009 record

Even though the contest against Tottenham Hotspur ended level after City let a 2-0 lead slip, his individual contribution stood out once again.

The strike in North London came just before the interval and put Pep Guardiola’s side in control.

Spurs fought back later, but that setback could not dim the spotlight on the 26-year-old.

With that finish, he became only the second player in City history to register such numbers so early into a spell at the club since Adebayor did so in 2009, according to Opta.

Several elite attackers who have worn the sky blue shirt, including Sergio Agüero, Erling Haaland, Julián Álvarez and Carlos Tevez, did not reach that mark within the same span.

On this note, YEN.com.gh crunches the numbers and looks at how Semenyo's tally compares to that of Adebayor.

Emmanuel Adebayor celebrates his goal against his former club Arsenal during Man City's 4-2 win against the Gunners on September 12, 2009. Photo by Shaun Botterill.

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo's Man City record compared to Adebayor

Adebayor’s arrival in Manchester came with drama and expectation after his move from Arsenal.

He wasted no time proving his worth. His debut came against Blackburn Rovers on August 15, 2009, at Ewood Park, where he scored for a 2-0 victory, per Goalometer.

That set the tone. He followed with the only goal in a narrow home victory over Wolves, then struck again away at Portsmouth.

Momentum continued when he found the net against his former club Arsenal in a 4-2 triumph, a fixture remembered for his passionate celebration.

Watch the goal and celebration vs Arsenal:

Across those first five appearances, he recorded four goals, all in league action, helping City build belief during a period of change.

Semenyo's performance in his first 5 games

Semenyo’s path has unfolded across different tournaments. His introduction came in the FA Cup against Exeter, where he produced a goal and an assist in a 10-goal rout.

Watch Semenyo's debut City goal:

Confidence flowed into the next assignment, an EFL Cup semi-final first-leg meeting with Newcastle United at St James’ Park, where he struck again in a 2-0 result.

His league bow brought a quiet afternoon in a loss to Manchester United, yet he responded swiftly by scoring versus Wolves in another domestic clash.

The milestone moment arrived against Tottenham, drawing him level with Adebayor’s early return.

There is a contrast in outcomes. Adebayor enjoyed victories in all five matches, while Semenyo has experienced three wins, one draw, plus a defeat.

Still, the shared scoring rate underlines how rare such instant impact can be. For fans, the parallel offers a reminder that they may be witnessing the start of another memorable chapter in Man City's history.

Semenyo gains grounds on Ayew's EPL record

YEN.com.gh previously ranked the highest-scoring Ghanaians in Premier League history, with Antoine Semenyo in second place.

His goal against Tottenham moved him closer to Jordan Ayew’s total, and in his current form, he looks likely to surpass it soon.

Source: YEN.com.gh