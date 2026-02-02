Antoine Semenyo has made an instant, headline-grabbing impact at Man City, reaching key personal milestones almost as soon as he arrived

His strike in the draw against Tottenham Hotspur saw him match a club record previously set by Emmanuel Adebayor

YEN.com.gh highlights five achievements the Ghanaian forward has matched or surpassed since completing his £62.5 million move

Antoine Semenyo’s move to Manchester City in January 2026 could not have started better. The Ghanaian forward arrived from AFC Bournemouth and quickly turned curiosity into excitement with a string of decisive displays.

In only a handful of matches, he has gone from new signing to headline act, with supporters already talking about records rather than potential.

His latest goal, scored against Tottenham Hotspur, kept his hot streak alive even as the team struggled to hold onto control in that fixture.

Across five appearances in all competitions, he has been involved in results that produced three victories, one stalemate, and a defeat.

More importantly, his output in front of goal has pushed him into elite territory among players from Ghana who have graced the English top flight.

The 26-year-old has not just blended into Pep Guardiola’s demanding setup. He has looked at ease, as though he has been part of the squad for years.

That smooth transition, paired with end product, has made him one of the most talked-about figures around the club.

Five records Semenyo has broken at City

YEN.com.gh now highlights five standout achievements from his short but explosive spell so far.

5. Debut delight

His first competitive outing in sky blue came in the FA Cup against Exeter. That afternoon turned into a goal fest, and he played a central role. By scoring once and setting up another, he became the first City player since Sergio Aguero in August 2011 to deliver both a goal plus an assist on a competitive debut for the club, according to One Football.

4. Back-to-back goals

Confidence carried into his next assignment, an EFL Cup semi-final first leg meeting. He found the net again, ensuring his side took an edge into the tie. That finish meant he was the first City footballer since Emmanuel Adebayor in 2009 to score in each of his first two appearances across all tournaments, per beIN Sports.

3. Personal league best

Before leaving Bournemouth, his strongest league return in a single season stood at eleven. Now, only 23 matches into the current campaign, he has already gone past that mark. His effort against Tottenham moved him to twelve, with plenty of fixtures still to come.

2. Level with Ghana's greats

That dozen strikes also placed him alongside Anthony Yeboah and Andre Ayew for the most goals scored by a Ghanaian in a single Premier League season. Matching those respected names underlines how sharp he has been.

1. Four in five

Perhaps the most eye-catching stat of all is his scoring rate. He has hit the net in four of his first five outings for Manchester City. Only Adebayor managed the same feat for the club in the modern Premier League era. Add one assist to those goals, and he has five direct contributions in five matches, a remarkable introduction that hints at even bigger moments ahead.

