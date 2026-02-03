2025/26 Premier League Top Scorers Chart: Antoine Semenyo Closing on Haaland and Igor Thiago
- Semenyo has shone as Manchester City’s lethal striker, quickly making his mark in the Premier League.
- With 12 goals and counting, the Ghanaian forward emerged as one of the league’s most exciting talents
- Semenyo is not just scoring, but also creating chances, as he proves to be a complete attacking threat
Manchester City’s Antoine Semenyo has firmly announced himself as one of the Premier League’s most exciting forwards this season, rising on the scoring charts with 12 goals and 3 assists in just 23 appearances.
While Erling Haaland continues to dominate with 20 goals for City, Semenyo’s rapid adaptation to the English top flight has turned heads and solidified his reputation as a key player in Pep Guardiola’s attacking setup.
The 26-year-old Ghanaian forward has impressed with his goal, efficiency and all-around attacking contributions.
According to BBC statistics, Semenyo is scoring at a rate of 0.52 goals per 90 minutes, a remarkable figure considering he is still settling into a team brimming with established stars.
His goal conversion rate stands at 22%, and he has managed a shot accuracy of 56%, highlighting both his clinical finishing and sharpness in front of goal.
2025/26 Premier League top scorers table
As of February 3, 2026, here’s a look at the Premier League’s top scorers this season, according to the BBC.
- Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – 20 goals
- Igor Thiago (Brentford) – 16 goals
- Antoine Semenyo (Manchester City) – 12 goals
- Hugo Ekitiké (Liverpool) – 10 goals
- João Pedro (Chelsea) – 9 goals
- Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Leeds) – 9 goals
- Callum Wilson (Fulham) – 8 goals
- Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle) – 8 goals
- Enzo Fernández (Chelsea) – 8 goals
- Jarrod Bowen (West Ham) – 8 goals
- Bryan Mbeumo (Manchester United) – 8 goals
- Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) – 8 goals
- Jérémie Kroupi (Bournemouth) – 8 goals
- Danny Welbeck (Brighton) – 8 goals
- Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) – 8 goals
However, it should be noted that Semenyo's 12 goals in the current Premier League campaign include 10 strikes for Bournemouth before he moved clubs last month.
Now, with 14 games left in the 2025/26 Premier League season, Antoine Semenyo still has a chance to climb higher in the scoring charts.
Semenyo's goal efficiency at Man City
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that since January 9, 2026, Antoine Semenyo has emerged as Manchester City’s top scorer, leading Pep Guardiola’s team in goals during this period.
Semenyo and Rayan Cherki have led Manchester City’s scoring with 4 goals each, while Rico Lewis contributed 2 goals.
