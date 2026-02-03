Semenyo has shone as Manchester City’s lethal striker, quickly making his mark in the Premier League.

With 12 goals and counting, the Ghanaian forward emerged as one of the league’s most exciting talents

Semenyo is not just scoring, but also creating chances, as he proves to be a complete attacking threat

Manchester City’s Antoine Semenyo has firmly announced himself as one of the Premier League’s most exciting forwards this season, rising on the scoring charts with 12 goals and 3 assists in just 23 appearances.

While Erling Haaland continues to dominate with 20 goals for City, Semenyo’s rapid adaptation to the English top flight has turned heads and solidified his reputation as a key player in Pep Guardiola’s attacking setup.

Antoine Semenyo moves up the Premier League top scorers chart, with Haaland still leading.

Source: Getty Images

The 26-year-old Ghanaian forward has impressed with his goal, efficiency and all-around attacking contributions.

According to BBC statistics, Semenyo is scoring at a rate of 0.52 goals per 90 minutes, a remarkable figure considering he is still settling into a team brimming with established stars.

His goal conversion rate stands at 22%, and he has managed a shot accuracy of 56%, highlighting both his clinical finishing and sharpness in front of goal.

2025/26 Premier League top scorers table

As of February 3, 2026, here’s a look at the Premier League’s top scorers this season, according to the BBC.

Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – 20 goals Igor Thiago (Brentford) – 16 goals Antoine Semenyo (Manchester City) – 12 goals Hugo Ekitiké (Liverpool) – 10 goals João Pedro (Chelsea) – 9 goals Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Leeds) – 9 goals Callum Wilson (Fulham) – 8 goals Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle) – 8 goals Enzo Fernández (Chelsea) – 8 goals Jarrod Bowen (West Ham) – 8 goals Bryan Mbeumo (Manchester United) – 8 goals Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) – 8 goals Jérémie Kroupi (Bournemouth) – 8 goals Danny Welbeck (Brighton) – 8 goals Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) – 8 goals

However, it should be noted that Semenyo's 12 goals in the current Premier League campaign include 10 strikes for Bournemouth before he moved clubs last month.

Now, with 14 games left in the 2025/26 Premier League season, Antoine Semenyo still has a chance to climb higher in the scoring charts.

Semenyo's goal efficiency at Man City

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that since January 9, 2026, Antoine Semenyo has emerged as Manchester City’s top scorer, leading Pep Guardiola’s team in goals during this period.

Semenyo and Rayan Cherki have led Manchester City’s scoring with 4 goals each, while Rico Lewis contributed 2 goals.

