Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly has a secret release clause in his Al-Nassr contract that could allow him to leave as early as this summer

Reports claim he recently went on strike amid frustration over how Al-Nassr are managed compared to other PIF-backed Saudi clubs

Despite signing a £168m-per-year extension and major endorsement deals, a move away from the club is still said to be possible

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly has a ‘secret’ release clause in his Al-Nassr contract that could allow him to leave the Saudi Pro League side as early as this summer.

On Monday, February 2, reports surfaced claiming Ronaldo had gone on strike before Al-Nassr’s 1-0 victory over Al-Riyadh, allegedly due to dissatisfaction with how the club is being run by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr Future in Doubt After Contract Clause Emerges

The Portugal star is said to believe that other PIF-owned clubs - Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli - have received more favourable treatment in the transfer market.

Al-Nassr currently sit one point behind league leaders Al-Hilal after 19 matches. Also on Monday, Al-Hilal confirmed the signing of Karim Benzema from Al-Ittihad, a move expected to strengthen their title challenge.

Ronaldo has yet to win the Saudi league title since joining from Manchester United in 2023. Despite reported frustrations, he signed a lucrative two-year contract extension with Al-Nassr in June, worth a reported £168 million per year.

The 40-year-old’s income is further boosted by major endorsement deals, including a £15.5 million-per-year agreement with Nike.

However, a departure from the club remains possible if his unhappiness continues. In that scenario, another team could activate a reported ‘secret’ clause in his deal.

Ronaldo's secret contract clause

According to Portuguese outlet Record, Ronaldo’s current contract includes a €50 million (£43.1 million) release clause. The outlet added:

“CR7 feels he deserved more respect, considering the decisive role he played in boosting Saudi Arabian football and elevating it to an unprecedented level. Furthermore, he accepted the role of ambassador for the 2034 World Cup, which will take place in Saudi Arabia, to give the competition greater visibility.”

Ronaldo’s decorated career has already taken him to Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Al-Nassr, but he may yet represent another club before he hangs up his boots.

Footballers who went on strike

The Portuguese superstar is said to be unhappy with how Al-Nassr is being managed compared to other PIF-backed clubs, particularly Al-Hilal, who are reportedly pursuing Karim Benzema.

