Ghanaian goalkeeper Lawrence Osei has stunned fans by reportedly stepping away from his football career to chase what many are calling the “American dream”

Regarded as one of the top goalkeepers in the Ghana Premier League, Osei was also part of the Black Galaxies squad that faced South Africa in a pre-AFCON friendly

The Heart of Lions shot-stopper’s sudden exit has ignited a wave of reactions across social media and within the local football community

Lawrence Osei Baffour has left many Ghana Premier League followers stunned after making an 'unannounced' trip to the United States in the middle of the season.

The Heart of Lions goalkeeper reportedly travelled to the US without permission after obtaining a visa.

Osei 'leaves' football to chase American dream

This move has sparked questions and concerns, especially since Osei signed a contract with the Kpando-based club last year that runs through 2027, according to Ghanasoccernet.

In a TikTok post, Osei gave a glimpse into his journey, sharing the moment he left Ghana and arrived in his new surroundings.

“Left home with a dream, now chasing it,” he wrote, hinting at a fresh chapter in his life.

While he hasn’t linked himself to any club abroad, many believe he has put his football career on hold to pursue opportunities in America.

Osei has been regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the domestic league.

He was also a key player for Ghana’s home-based national team, the Black Galaxies, travelling with them to South Africa for a friendly against Bafana Bafana in December 2025 ahead of the AFCON. The match ended in a narrow 1-0 loss for Ghana.

His parent club, Heart of Lions, has not yet commented publicly on Osei’s absence. The goalkeeper missed the club's last two games in the season due to suspension before reportedly disappearing without official notice.

Fans and analysts have taken to social media to voice their opinions on the unexpected departure.

@LowkeyMensah praised his decision, saying:

“Nice move. I’m really happy for him. I hope he finds a team in the coming months.”

On the other hand, @kelvinisback questioned the legality of the move:

“Isn’t he under contract?”

Others like @AgentZee10 expressed concern over a broader issue:

“Lots of African talents are giving up on their dreams. We really need to step up our leagues in Africa.”

Lawrence Osei links up with his family in the United States after abandoning Heart of Lions. Photo by @ghanafaofficial/X.

Osei's performance at Heart of Lions

Before leaving, Osei had an impressive run, keeping nine clean sheets in 17 matches and conceding only 14 goals, according to Transfermarkt.

His performances earned him the Goalkeeper of the Month Award in November 2025.

Despite the buzz, the player has yet to reveal details about how he left the country or what plans lie ahead. For now, his future remains uncertain, leaving fans eager for answers.

