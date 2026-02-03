Ghanaian youngster Abdul Aziz Issah has encountered an early obstacle in his European adventure after picking up an injury at Barcelona

The news is a setback, especially as the teenager had started to settle and show encouraging signs at one of the game’s elite environments

Before being sidelined, Issah had registered two goals in 10 appearances for Barça Atlètic during the ongoing 2025/26 season

Abdul Aziz Issah’s promising return to Barcelona has hit an early roadblock after the Ghanaian youngster suffered a muscle injury that will keep him out for weeks.

The setback arrived during Barca Atletic’s 2-0 win over Terrassa, leaving coaches and supporters disappointed just as the attacker was beginning to find rhythm.

Abdul Aziz Issah suffers a muscle injury which rules him out of action for at least three weeks. Photo credit: Quality Sport Images/Getty Images and @FCBarcelonaB/X.

Source: Getty Images

Abdul Aziz Issah suffers injury setback

The issue occurred on Monday, February 2, when the 20-year-old felt discomfort in his right leg during the match.

Medical checks later confirmed the extent of the problem, and the club moved quickly to update the public through its official channels.

"Barça Atlètic player Aziz has a muscle injury in the adductor of his right leg, which occurred during yesterday's match in Terrassa. The approximate recovery time will be about three weeks."

That statement on X brought clarity but also concern. A three-week layoff may not sound lengthy, yet for a developing footballer trying to build momentum, every missed session matters.

Below is the post:

Before this blow, signs of progress were clear. Under Juliano Belletti, the former Dreams FC talent had started to look more comfortable within the system.

According to figures on Transfermarkt, he accumulated 176 minutes across 10 appearances, finding the net twice.

Those numbers hinted at growth, even if he had not yet dominated games in Spain’s lower tier.

Watch one of Issah's goals this season:

This second spell in Catalonia already carried emotional weight. During an earlier stint with Barcelona B, opportunities were limited, with only two outings recorded in the 2024/25 season.

Many observers felt the move abroad came too soon at that stage. A return this term offered a fresh chance to prove he belongs, and he appeared determined to seize it.

Abdul Aziz Issah in action for the Black Stars during the 2025 Unity Cup clash against Trinidad and Tobago at Gtech Community Stadium on May 31, 2025. Photo by Harry Murphy.

Source: Getty Images

Ghanaians react to Aziz Issah's injury

News of the injury triggered an outpouring of support online. Well-wishers from Ghana sent encouraging words as soon as the announcement surfaced.

@Trimud32 wrote:

"Get well soon, champ."

@FrederickO27621 added:

"Speedy recovery, bro."

@GHRockySiame prayed:

"Speedy recovery our star boy."

@TmanSark summed up:

"Get well soon, Gh Culer."

Such messages show how closely his journey is being followed back home. He remains highly rated, seen as one of the bright prospects from the Black Satellites generation that won gold in the men's football category at the 13th African Games.

The priority now is careful rehabilitation, allowing the body to heal fully rather than rushing back too soon.

With the right guidance, this pause could become a period of learning rather than a lasting setback.

Belief in his ability has not faded. Once he regains fitness, another opportunity will arrive to continue his climb in European football.

The fee Barcelona paid for Aziz Issah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh revealed the fee Barcelona paid to sign Abdul Aziz Issah.

Journalist Saddick Adam says the club is ready to spend €1 million to make the Black Satellites playmaker’s move permanent.

Source: YEN.com.gh