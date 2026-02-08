Lamine Yamal Overtakes Kylian Mbappe in Key Goal Scoring Metric Before Turning 19
- Lamine Yamal has surpassed Kylian Mbappe in a key scoring metric before even celebrating his 19th birthday
- The teenage winger was on the scoresheet as Barca cruised to a 3-0 La Liga victory over Mallorca on Saturday, further underlining his growing influence
- Yamal now boasts a superb return of 15 goals and 11 assists in 30 appearances this season, numbers that highlight both productivity and maturity
- Still only 18, he is already being tipped as a potential contender for the 2026 Ballon d’Or if his upward trajectory continues
Lamine Yamal delivered another headline moment as FC Barcelona whitewashed Real Mallorca, scoring again to set a new mark for teenage output in Europe’s elite leagues.
The winger’s strike not only helped secure victory but also pushed him past Kylian Mbappe for most goals recorded before turning 19.
Robert Lewandowski, who entered Messi and Ronaldo territory in the same game, opened the scoring earlier, yet the night soon belonged to the youngster.
Moments after receiving a pass from Dani Olmo, he drove forward, skipped beyond Pablo Maffeo near the area, then whipped a left-foot effort beyond Leo Roman, according to Besoccer.
Watch Yamal's goal against Mallorca:
The ball flew into the top corner, doubling the advantage and lifting the crowd. Substitute Marc Bernal later added gloss from the bench.
That result stretched the Catalan side’s winning run to six and strengthened their grip on first place domestically.
Lamine Yamal's record compared to Mbappe's
Statistics from 433 show the Spain international has now reached 24 league goals across Europe’s top five divisions before his 19th birthday, the highest tally this century.
Mbappe previously held that benchmark with 23 during his rise at Monaco before moving to Paris Saint-Germain.
Unlike the French star, every strike from Yamal has come in one shirt. Each finish has arrived with Barcelona, making the feat even more striking.
The milestone also aligns with his best scoring sequence since debuting at 15 under Xavi in 2023.
Yamal praised for maturity, tipped for Ballon d'Or
Observers believe his impact goes beyond numbers. His influence continues to grow in big matches, where confidence, awareness, and daring in tight areas stand out.
At an age when many peers are still learning the basics, Yamal, who had earlier equalled a rare Lionel Messi feat, already shapes outcomes of games.
Sports journalist Awal Mohammed Hudu of Kessben Media told YEN.com.gh:
"[Lamine] Yamal’s numbers highlight just how extraordinary his progress has been," he began.
"Despite still being a teenager, he has combined goals and creativity at a rate that surpasses what Mbappe achieved at the same point in his career, showcasing both maturity and clinical finishing in the final third.
"His impact goes beyond scoring - his movement, decision-making, and confidence in one-on-one situations make him a constant threat to defenders. At Barcelona, he has evolved from a promising academy graduate into a decisive player trusted in high-pressure moments who delivers when it counts.
"If he continues on this trajectory, comparisons to the modern greats will only grow stronger. I fully expect him to challenge Mbappe for this year’s Ballon d’Or."
Yamal dreams of WC final with Neymar
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Lamine Yamal chose a famous player - not Messi or Ronaldo - as his favourite opponent for the 2026 World Cup final.
The Barcelona teen also said they’ve promised to celebrate together if they face off in that match.
