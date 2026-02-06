Cristiano Ronaldo broke his silence after being left out of Al Nassr’s matchday squad, with reports confirming his absence was not due to injury or fitness issues

The situation was linked to dissatisfaction over Al Nassr’s lack of winter signings and the high-profile move of Karim Benzema between rival PIF-owned clubs

Despite strike rumours, Ronaldo continued training as normal and hinted at a resolution by posting from Al Nassr training, reaffirming his commitment to the club

Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken out following reports suggesting he had “refused to play” for Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr.

The forward was left out of Al Nassr’s matchday squad for their 1–0 victory over Al Riyadh, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that his omission was not related to injury or fitness concerns.

Earlier on Monday, Portuguese newspaper A Bola claimed Ronaldo had voiced frustrations over a perceived lack of investment at the club.

Al Nassr are one of four Saudi Pro League teams owned by the country’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), yet Iraqi midfielder Haydeer Abdulkareem has been their only signing during the winter transfer window.

BBC Sport reported that Ronaldo’s stance was largely influenced by the proposed move of former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema from Al Ittihad to Al Hilal, two other PIF-backed clubs.

Benzema was said to have felt disrespected by Al Ittihad after being offered a contract extension heavily dependent on image-rights revenue, a structure that would have effectively left him playing without guaranteed pay.

That situation paved the way for his transfer to Al Hilal, which was completed on Monday despite late suggestions the deal could collapse.

Ronaldo breaks silence after going AWOL

Ronaldo has since hinted that the situation may be easing. In his first Instagram post since being excluded from the matchday squad, the 40-year-old shared a photo of himself in Al Nassr training gear, accompanied by yellow and blue heart emojis, the club’s primary colours.

See Ronaldo's post on Instagram below:

Although there were claims that Ronaldo had effectively “gone on strike,” Portuguese outlet Record reported that he has maintained full attendance at training sessions throughout the episode.

Ronaldo signed a new two-year contract extension with Al Nassr last year, tying him to the club until 2027.

He has also confirmed that he plans to retire from international football after the 2026 World Cup with Portugal, with the tournament - co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico - set to be his final appearance as a player.

