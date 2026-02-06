Morocco head coach Walid Regragui has reportedly stepped down in the aftermath of the 2025 AFCON

The 50-year-old came agonisingly close to ending the North African nation’s title drought at this year’s tournament

Amid reports of Regragui's resignation, the Moroccan FA has issued an official statement in response

Walid Regragui has reportedly handed in his resignation to the Royal Moroccan Football Federation after Morocco fell short in the chaotic 2025 AFCON final against Senegal.

The news comes only weeks after the painful defeat, throwing the future of the Atlas Lions into doubt ahead of a busy year.

Walid Regragui remains the head coach of Morocco despite rumours of resigning from his position. Photo by Sebastien Bozon.

Source: Getty Images

Has Walid Regragui resigned as Morocco coach?

According to Foot Mercato, the 50-year-old has informed the federation of his desire to step down from his role.

The report adds that Regragui feels he is no longer in the right frame of mind to continue, even with a major global tournament on the horizon.

With uncertainty surrounding his position, attention has already turned to possible successors.

Tarik Sektioui has emerged as an early name in the conversation after guiding the home-based national team to CHAN triumph last year and leading Morocco to Arab Cup success in 2025.

His recent achievements and familiarity with the national structure make him a logical and strong option should the role become vacant.

Morocco FA responds to Regragui reports

As speculation continued to gather pace, the Moroccan FA acted quickly to calm the situation.

In response to claims about Walid Regragui’s potential resignation, the FRMF issued an official statement to clear the air and halt the rumours.

In that communication, the federation’s position was firm and left no room for misinterpretation.

“The Royal Moroccan Football Federation categorically denies the information circulated by certain media about the alleged resignation of the national team coach, Walid Regragui, from his position.”

Below is the post from the Moroccan FA:

Analysing Walid Regragui's tenure

Regragui’s tenure ranks among the most productive chapters in Moroccan football.

Appointed in August 2022, he swiftly assembled a disciplined, confident side that earned global admiration.

Under his guidance, the Atlas Lions reached a historic World Cup semi-final and later advanced to an AFCON final.

The numbers, as cited by Transfermarkt, reinforce that influence: 36 wins, eight draws and just five defeats in 49 games, with the continental final loss the most painful setback.

Walid Regragui is set to lead Morocco to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat.

Source: Getty Images

Such returns explain why the Moroccan FA, led by Fouzi Lekjaa, continue to place their trust in the former Wydad coach for the foreseeable future.

Morocco have already been drawn in Group C alongside Brazil, Scotland and Haiti, a demanding lineup that highlights the value of continuity on the bench.

As it stands, Regragui remains the man set to lead the 1976 AFCON champions to the global tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

