Antoine Semenyo has pledged to retire his backflip celebration following an awkward moment during the clash with Tottenham Hotspur

The Black Stars forward shared that the decision came after a firm warning from his mother, who was not impressed by the risky stunt

Semenyo is now expected to turn his focus back to football matters as Man City prepare to face Newcastle United in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Antoine Semenyo has promised to retire his backflip celebration after a scare that left supporters gasping on Sunday, February 1, 2026.

The Ghanaian football star scored for Manchester City, then hit the turf awkwardly during his celebration, creating a moment that quickly shifted from joy to concern inside the stadium.

The forward had calmly finished from close range after meeting a clever pass from Bernardo Silva.

Antoine Semenyo retires his backflip goal celebration after an awkward moment against Tottenham Hotspur. Photos by Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

That effort pushed the Sky Blues into a 2-0 lead by the break and looked to have put the contest firmly under control, per Sky Sports.

Cheers rang around the ground as he wheeled away in delight, only for the mood to tighten seconds later.

Semenyo vows to retire backflip celebration

Instead of a simple run to the corner, he launched into an acrobatic move that did not go to plan. His landing looked uncomfortable, and he briefly went down before rising to join teammates.

In a light-hearted response, he placed a finger to his lips as if to quiet those already questioning the risky routine.

Watch the video:

The incident became a major talking point after the final whistle. Pep Guardiola focused on other matters, particularly the sequence that led to Tottenham’s first goal, an own effort from Marc Guehi that sparked a late fightback in a 2-2 stalemate.

At home, however, there was no escape for the attacker.

His mother, Dela Dzebu, once active in film and a former student of Mawuli Senior High School, quickly got in touch.

Semenyo shared her reaction, telling CBS Sports:

"The first thing I got was a message from my mom saying, ‘Why are you still doing the backflip?’ "She was happy I scored, don’t get me wrong, but she definitely gave me a bit of a telling-off. She was like, ‘Just keep your feet on the ground, please! ’ So I’m never going to do it anymore."

Watch the interview:

Semenyo's form boosts City before Newcastle clash

Beyond the drama, his performances have been sharp.

Since arriving in Manchester, he has delivered five goal involvements in five outings, showing confidence and composure in the final third.

Those numbers highlight a player settling quickly into a demanding environment.

Antoine Semenyo in the air as he performs his backflip celebration against Tottenham Hotspur on February 1, 2026. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

Focus now shifts to cup action. City welcome Newcastle for the return meeting of their semi-final on Wednesday, February 4, holding a 2-0 cushion from the first encounter, where he also found the net.

Avoiding defeat would book a trip to Wembley next month, where Arsenal await in a battle for the campaign’s first major honour.

EFL Cup eligibility twist favours Semenyo only

YEN.com.gh earlier noted that Manchester City’s EFL Cup semi-final second leg against Newcastle comes with an eligibility twist.

The rules clear Antoine Semenyo to feature but prevent fellow January signing Marc Guehi from playing.

Source: YEN.com.gh