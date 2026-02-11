The 22-year-old footballer was volunteering to help wildfire victims when he unknowingly contracted a rare and deadly virus

Hantavirus can incubate for up to 45 days, making it difficult to detect before it becomes life-threatening

Uribe'sclub, teammates, and fans paid emotional tributes to a young man remembered for his kindness, humility, and enormous heart

The football community in Chile is mourning the heartbreaking loss of 22-year-old Matías Uribe Nova, who has reportedly died on Sunday, February 8, after contracting hantavirus pulmonary syndrome while volunteering during a devastating wildfire.

Matías, an amateur footballer, had been helping residents affected by the blaze when he began to feel unwell. He initially attended an urgent care centre in Lirquén, complaining of gastrointestinal discomfort, fever, and a persistent headache.

According to Sun Sport, after briefly returning home, his symptoms worsened, prompting further medical evaluation.

Doctors carried out laboratory tests and a chest X-ray, which led them to suspect hantavirus infection. His condition deteriorated rapidly, and he was admitted to emergency care after suffering low blood pressure and altered consciousness.

Plans were made to transfer him to a larger hospital for specialised treatment, but tragically, he went into cardiac arrest on February 7 before the move could take place.

Medical staff attempted to resuscitate him with CPR, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

As the Sun reported, the Biobío Regional Health Authority later confirmed the presence of the virus, marking the first recorded case in the region this year.

Andrea Gutiérrez Aravena, head of the epidemiology unit, announced that a full epidemiological and environmental investigation would be launched to determine how the infection occurred and the length of exposure.

It should be noted that Hantavirus can incubate for up to 45 days before symptoms emerge.

The rare virus is transmitted through contact with infected rodents or their droppings. It cannot be spread from person to person.

Hantavirus recently drew global attention following the death of Betsy Arakawa, the wife of Hollywood icon Gene Hackman, as covered by AP News.

Medical investigators in New Mexico confirmed that the 65-year-old died from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a severe respiratory condition caused by fluid build-up in the lungs.

Rodent droppings were reportedly found in the garage and outbuildings of the couple’s property, although none were detected inside the main house. Experts believe she may have contracted the virus while cleaning affected areas.

Typical symptoms of hantavirus infection include fever, muscle aches and coughing, which can escalate to breathing difficulties and, in severe cases, heart or lung failure.

Tributes pour in for Matías Uribe

Meanwhile, following the confirmation of the sad news, Matías’ club, Deportivo Juventud Iberia, paid an emotional tribute to their young player.

“Matías never showed a bad expression, never lost his temper. He had an enormous heart and a light that felt truly special,” the statement read.

“He was extraordinary and touched countless lives. Now everyone realises just how deeply he impacted each and every one of us.

“When the wildfires broke out, he was among the very first to step forward. He helped members of his beloved club and even strangers without hesitation.

“He gave everything he had, absolutely everything, even to the ultimate sacrifice of his own life.”

