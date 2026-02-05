Friends and fans gathered in sorrow as young social media star Diana Sky was laid to rest, her funeral stirring heartfelt emotions and widespread heartbreak

Diana Sky, a popular social media influencer and rising Ugandan socialite, passed away tragically at her apartment, leaving loved ones and followers deeply shaken

News of Diana Sky’s untimely death broke on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, prompting the Ugandan police to open an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her passing

Tears flowed freely as friends and loved ones came together to honour the late social media influencer, Diana Sky.

Heartbreaking Scenes As Content Creator Diana Sky’s Friends Say Final Goodbye, Video

Source: Instagram

The 24-year-old socialite’s funeral drew heartbreak and solemn reflection, as those closest to her comforted one another through the pain.

Diana Sky passed away under tragic circumstances at her apartment in Kyanja, a quiet residential neighbourhood in Kampala, Uganda, leaving a void in the hearts of many.

Emotional farewell and vigil for TikTok star

In a TikTok video trending online, Diana’s friends were seen with emotions running high, some embracing tightly, others struggling to hold back their tears.

The burial reportedly took place on Thursday, February 5, 2026, though the exact location was kept private to preserve the family’s privacy.

Investigation into Diana Sky's untimely passing

Reports indicate that Diana Sky was the victim of an aggravated robbery and assault at her residence by unknown assailants who fled after committing the crime.

Her body was deposited at Mulago City Mortuary while the Ugandan Police Force (UPF) launched an investigation into the incident.

According to NBS TV, a security guard found in possession of suspected stolen items belonging to Diana has been arrested. Two additional suspects remain in custody, assisting with ongoing inquiries.

The news of her death has sparked widespread sadness across social media, as fans, friends, and fellow creators paid tribute and shared condolences for her family.

Her passing is mourned not only for her influence as a content creator but also for the warmth, energy, and connection she brought to her community.

Galaxy FM later confirmed that formal burial arrangements were made for Friday, February 6, 2026, providing one final opportunity for family, friends, and admirers to honour the memory of the vibrant young star.

Source: YEN.com.gh