Osofo Moses has opened up about his health battles and struggles that has hindered his ability to walk or sit without feeling pain

In a video, the veteran actor has made an emotional plea to Ghanaians, including his colleagues, for financial assistance

Osofo Moses' story about his health struggles and appeal for support evoked sad reactions among many Ghanaians online

Veteran Ghanaian actor from the popular Akan Drama TV series, Reverend Charles Kofi Nti, also known as Osofo Moses, has broken his silence amid his ongoing battle with a severe health issue that has affected his career.

In an interview with blogger For US TV on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, Osofo Moses shared that he had been relocated from Accra to Kumasi due to his declining health condition.

The veteran actor stated that he began experiencing severe pains in his waist two months ago and had visited the hospital for medical tests on separate occasions.

Osofo Moses noted that he received an invitation from a doctor friend at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital to travel to Kumasi for treatment.

He shared that he had to be flown on a flight to the Ashanti Regional capital, as his condition made it difficult for him to travel in a car.

According to the Akan Drama series actor, the medical tests at the hospital showed some swellings in his bones, which had affected his ability to walk without feeling pain.

Osofo Moses stated that he was advised to get another medical test and that he could potentially need to undergo surgery to tackle his health issue.

He noted that he had spent a lot of money, including donations, since he began experiencing his health problems.

The veteran actor stated that he had been neglected by the older Ghanaian generation, who grew up watching him in several movie projects.

Osofo Moses noted that he had been left bedridden on most occasions as he struggled to sit or walk due to the pain he regularly felt in his waist and leg.

He said:

"At the moment, I feel pain in my waist and leg. It is very difficult for me to sit. I can't sit for even five minutes. I also struggle to walk. If I also stand up, I feel the pains in my life, so most of the time, I am bedridden."

"Even on my bed, I am unable to sleep upright, so I struggle until morning. At the moment, I need prayers from Ghanaians. I know prayers can solve any problem. I need prayers for God to use the doctors to heal me from my ailment and help me wake up and walk properly again."

Speaking about his relationship with his colleagues in the film industry, the actor noted that he regularly kept in contact with Kwaku Manu, who recently sent him money for the Christmas celebrations.

Osofo Moses stated that he reached out to Akrobeto, who promised to return his call but failed. He said he also reached out to another associate of Vivian Jill Lawrence, who informed him that she was unavailable and had changed her number.

He appealed to Ghanaians, including his colleagues, to help him raise funds for medical treatment for his ailment.

The YouTube video of Osofo Moses speaking about his health struggles is below:

Who is Osofo Moses?

Osofo Moses is a veteran actor and a man of God who gained prominence in the Ghanaian film industry for starring in the popular Akan Drama series, which aired on GTV decades ago.

He was also the host of the religious show, “Afutuo ne Nkranhye,” on Agona Swedru-based broadcast station Kantinka 97.7 FM in the Central Region of Ghana. His show was previously aired on Top Radio.

Following the end of the Akan Drama series, Osofo Moses branched into the Kumawood movie industry, where he featured in countless movies with top stars like Kwaku Manu, Agya Koo, Paa George, Lil Win, and many others.

He is also a passionate advocate who has a close working relationship with the National Road Safety Authority.

Years ago, rumours emerged that the actor had been jailed after a photo of him being escorted by a guard while in prison uniform popped up online.

However, in a 2024 interview with Kwaku Many, Osofo Moses denied the rumours, stating that the photo was from a scene in a movie project.

The YouTube video of Osofo Moses sharing his life story is below:

Osofo Moses' health struggles stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Mrs Oduro Koramoah commented:

"Aww. He was my pastor way back when I was at Nima."

Nana Odeneho said:

"If he can come to Accra, I can help him spiritually."

Addai Yaw Richard wrote:

"May the Lord Almighty heal you in Jesus name."

