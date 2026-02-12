Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey faces legal challenges that could affect his mental readiness for the 2026 tournament

Experts warn that off-field distractions like legal proceedings can impact a player’s concentration, confidence, and performance

A Ghanaian sports analyst has called Partey’s situation “tricky” and urged caution before including him in the Black Stars squad

With Ghana drawn in Group L against England, Croatia, and Panama, Partey’s ability to focus could be crucial for the team’s World Cup hopes

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey faces one of the most challenging periods of his career, both on and off the pitch.

With ongoing legal proceedings in the United Kingdom, the question on many football fans’ minds is whether the Villarreal star can focus fully and be mentally prepared for the 2026 World Cup.

Partey faces additional court charges

Partey, who previously starred for Arsenal before moving to Villarreal, is currently dealing with multiple serious allegations.

He has consistently denied all charges and awaits trial later this year. While he has maintained his innocence, the stress of legal uncertainty can take a significant toll on any professional athlete’s mental state.

Mental readiness is crucial for top-level footballers, especially in tournaments like the World Cup, where pressure, focus, and composure are constantly tested.

Players must balance physical fitness with psychological resilience, and ongoing off-field distractions can make it difficult to maintain peak performance.

As Science Direct explained, anxiety, media scrutiny, and legal battles can affect decision-making, concentration, and overall confidence in the field.

Despite these challenges, Partey has demonstrated remarkable professionalism throughout his career.

Since joining Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020, he made 130 Premier League appearances, contributing both defensively and offensively, according to Transfermarkt.

At Villarreal, he has continued to perform in La Liga, showing that he can compartmentalise pressures and maintain his focus during matches.

Meanwhile, the timing of the World Cup in 2026 could also be a factor. With months remaining before the tournament, Partey has the opportunity to work with mental health and performance experts to strengthen his focus and resilience.

Coaches and teammates in the Ghana Black Stars squad, led by Otto Addo, will likely play a key role in supporting him, ensuring he can mentally and physically prepare for the international stage.

Partey's situation is delicate

Meanwhile, speaking to YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian sports journalist Kofi Asare Jackson, based in the USA, described the situation as “tricky” and advised caution.

He urged Black Stars coach Otto Addo to assess Partey’s mental state before deciding on his inclusion for the 2026 World Cup.

"Thomas Partey is undeniably a top talent, but the off-field challenges he’s facing are immense. Otto Addo must ask himself whether Partey can be fully focused and mentally ready before taking him to the World Cup." Kofi Asare said.

Thomas Partey denies allegations

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey rejected the serious allegations brought against him.

On Wednesday, September 17, 2025, he appeared at Southwark Crown Court, where he entered not guilty pleas to five counts relating to alleged non-consensual acts and one charge of sexual assault.

