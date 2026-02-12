New serious charges have been filed against the Ghana international as his court date approaches

The former Arsenal midfielder continues to deny all allegations ahead of a scheduled UK trial later this year

Ongoing legal proceedings could cast a shadow over his potential involvement in Ghana’s 2026 campaign

Ghana international Thomas Partey has been hit with additional serious charges as his ongoing legal battle in the United Kingdom intensifies.

The Villarreal midfielder, formerly of Arsenal, is already awaiting trial after denying allegations that he committed serious offences involving two women and attempted to force himself on a third.

Prosecutors have now confirmed that two further charges have been authorised, relating to a separate complainant.

As Sun Sport featured, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) stated that the new charges, which were first reported in August 2025, follow fresh investigative work carried out by officers from the Metropolitan Police.

Meanwhile, Partey is scheduled to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on March 13.

The 32-year-old previously entered not guilty pleas to five counts and one charge of sexual assault in September last year. The alleged offences are said to have taken place between 2021 and 2022.

Partey faces fresh charges in the UK

The CPS explained that the additional counts were brought after a detailed review of new evidence submitted by the Metropolitan Police. A spokesperson noted that prosecutors had carefully assessed a comprehensive case file before authorising the latest charges.

The investigation into the defensive midfielder began in February 2022 after police first received a complaint of a serious offence.

Since then, the case has remained under active review, with detectives continuing to examine further information as it emerged.

In the meantime, Partey’s trial is currently set to begin on November 2. Despite the serious nature of the allegations, the Ghana international has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

His lawyer, Jenny Wiltshire, previously stated that her client “denies all the charges against him” and has fully cooperated with both the police and the CPS throughout their three-year investigation.

She added that he welcomes the opportunity to clear his name but is unable to comment further due to ongoing legal proceedings, as Sun Sport reported.

Partey's football career in focus

Off the pitch, Partey’s professional situation has also evolved. His contract with Arsenal expired on June 30 last year and was not renewed, leaving him to depart the North London club as a free agent in the summer of 2025.

During his five-year spell at the Emirates Stadium, he made 167 appearances and scored nine goals, according to Transfermarkt.

He had joined the Gunners in 2020 from Atletico Madrid, where he previously lifted the Europa League trophy, according to Wikipedia.

Before his move to Europe’s top leagues, Partey developed through the ranks at Tema Youth in Ghana. He remains an important figure for the Black Stars under head coach Otto Addo, with Ghana preparing for the 2026 World Cup.

However, his participation in upcoming international competitions could be overshadowed by the legal proceedings that now loom large over his career.

Thomas Partey denies wrongdoing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey rejected the serious allegations brought against him.

On Wednesday, September 17, 2025, he appeared at Southwark Crown Court, where he entered not guilty pleas to five counts relating to alleged non-consensual acts and one charge of sexual assault.

