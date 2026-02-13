Thomas Partey has formally denied fresh allegations brought against him in the United Kingdom, as his legal troubles continue to unfold

The Ghanaian midfielder has been served with two additional charges, raising the number of complainants in the ongoing case to four

He is scheduled to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on March 13, 2026, to answer to the latest accusations

Thomas Partey has rejected new allegations filed against him, as his legal situation in the United Kingdom grows more complex.

On Thursday, February 12, the 32-year-old was charged with two additional counts of non-consensual coupling involving a different complainant.

Partey faces fresh legal trouble

According to Sky Sports, the latest development means the midfielder now faces accusations linked to four women.

He had earlier pleaded not guilty to five counts of forced coitus concerning two women and one count of sexual assault, said to involve a third complainant.

According to investigators, the new counts relate to alleged incidents in 2020. Police first received a report last August before launching another inquiry.

The case has since gathered pace, drawing widespread interest because of the profile of the player involved.

Through his lead counsel, Jenny Wiltshere, Partey issued a firm response to the new accusations.

“Thomas Partey continues to deny all charges against him. He has cooperated with the police throughout. Given there are ongoing legal proceedings, there will be no further comment,” she said, as quoted by The Guardian.

He is expected to appear before Westminster Magistrates Court on March 13, 2026, where he will respond formally to the latest claims.

Inside Partey's complex legal case in UK

Earlier in the process, Partey was granted bail under strict conditions tied to the initial charges.

Those terms remain in place. He is prohibited from contacting any of the three original complainants and must notify authorities of any permanent change of residence or plans to travel abroad.

The first set of charges was brought in July, four days after his departure from Arsenal, whom he joined in 2020.

The investigation itself began in February 2022 after officers received an initial report. Further hearings are expected in November.

Away from the courtroom, the Ghana international has continued his professional career.

According to Transfermarkt, he has made 21 appearances across all competitions for Villarreal this season, despite missing the club's last few games.

He was also crucial in Ghana's qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, chipping in with three goals and two assists.

Despite the intense scrutiny, the judicial process is still ongoing. No verdict has been delivered, and the outcome will be determined in court.

For now, both the defence and prosecution are preparing their arguments as the matter moves through the legal system.

Why Partey's accusers cannot be named

