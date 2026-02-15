Cristiano Ronaldo took another step toward the historic 1,000-goal milestone, scoring his 962nd career goal for Al-Nassr

Lionel Messi continues to chase his generational rival, sitting on 896 career goals across club and international duty

The iconic scoring rivalry between Ronaldo and Messi remains one of the most compelling narratives in modern football, thrilling fans

Cristiano Ronaldo continued his pursuit of the historic 1,000-goal milestone following his latest strike for Al-Nassr in a 2-0 Saudi Pro League victory over Al Fateh on Saturday, February 14.

The 41-year-old opened the scoring in the 18th minute, expertly converting a pass from 2025 Africa Cup of Nations winner Sadio Mane.

Cristiano Ronaldo keeps on chasing a 1,000-goal feat as Messi closes in behind. Image credit: Fedy Builes, Yasser Bakhsh

Source: Getty Images

Later, Ayman Yahya sealed the win with a late goal, as Al-Nassr dominated their opponents throughout the match.

As Flashscore stated, the result ensured Al-Nassr retained second place in the league with 52 points from 21 games, just a single point behind leaders Al Hilal, who have played the same number of fixtures.

Ronaldo’s return to the pitch was particularly notable after missing the previous three games in protest over the club’s management.

His absence prompted warnings from the Saudi Pro League, but the Portuguese legend made an immediate impact upon his comeback, demonstrating he remains as lethal and headline-grabbing as ever.

Now, with his goal against Al Fateh, Ronaldo has reached a staggering 962 career goals across club and international duty, bringing him ever closer to the elusive 1,000-goal mark.

His remarkable tally, according to Transfermarkt, breaks down as follows: five goals for Sporting CP, 145 across two spells at Manchester United, 450 for Real Madrid, 101 during his time at Juventus, 118 for Al-Nassr, and 143 for the Portugal national team.

Lionel Messi’s career goals

While Ronaldo edges closer to a historic milestone, his generational rival, Lionel Messi, trails with 896 career goals as of February 15, 2026. This means Ronaldo has scored 66 more goals than the Barcelona legend.

According to Transfermarkt stats, the Barcelona legend amassed 672 goals for FC Barcelona between 2004 and 2021, 32 for Paris Saint-Germain from 2021 to 2023, 77 for his current club Inter Miami CF, and 115 for the Argentina national team.

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi. Image credit: Quality Images

Source: Getty Images

The ongoing duel between Ronaldo and Messi continues to captivate football fans worldwide, with both superstars demonstrating longevity, consistency, and an unparalleled knack for scoring in top-flight football.

As Ronaldo inches toward the 1,000-goal mark, Messi’s total still represents one of the most extraordinary scoring records in the history of the sport, keeping their rivalry alive even as they perform in the twilight of their careers.

The world’s highest-paid athletes of 2025

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo topped the list as the world’s highest-earning athlete in 2025. Close behind him was boxing superstar Canelo Álvarez, while Lionel Messi claimed third place.

Within football, Karim Benzema was the only other player to break into the top 10 of the global 100-athlete earnings list, highlighting Ronaldo’s unparalleled financial influence across the sports world.

Source: YEN.com.gh