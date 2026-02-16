Eden Hazard admitted he experienced several “really bad” moments with José Mourinho during their time at Chelsea

The Belgian acknowledged that their contrasting personalities often led to tension under Mourinho’s management

Despite their clashes, Hazard still played a crucial role in Chelsea’s 2014–15 Premier League title triumph

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Eden Hazard has reflected on some of the “really bad” clashes he experienced with José Mourinho during their time together at Chelsea.

The Belgian winger joined Chelsea in 2012 and quickly became a fan favourite over seven seasons at Stamford Bridge, before completing a move to Spanish heavyweights Real Madrid in 2019.

Eden Hazard admits he experienced several “really bad” moments with José Mourinho during their time at Chelsea. Photo: Darren Walsh.

Source: Getty Images

Hazard signed for the Blues after Mourinho’s first spell in west London, but the pair worked together when the Portuguese coach returned for a second stint in 2013.

Mourinho went on to lift the Premier League title for a third time with Chelsea in the 2014–15 campaign.

The former Lille OSC star played a pivotal role in that triumph, scoring 14 goals and registering nine assists as Chelsea finished eight points ahead of Manchester City.

Watch Hazard's successful stint with Chelsea:

However, Mourinho was dismissed in December 2015 after the club struggled to defend their league crown.

Hazard is one of many players, past and present, with a Mourinho tale to tell. The 35-year-old often clashed with the former Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur boss due to their contrasting personalities. One incident, in particular, stands out as what Hazard described as “a really bad moment.”

In an interview with The Guardian, Hazard recalled:

"I don’t have just one, I have many. I remember once, during the first year Mourinho arrived, I went to Lille to watch a game and lost my passport on the way back."

"I wasn’t allowed back into England and missed training. I returned around 2pm. When the session was over, I had to apologise to him. It was a really bad moment for me."

To most, that would have been unforgivable, though Hazard continued: "The next week, he pulled me out of the team and said it was my fault, but by the weekend I was back playing and it went well."

Despite the clash, the respect between Hazard and Mourinho remains. And when quizzed on what the former learned from the latter, Hazard replied:

"So many things. His passion for football, the way he trusts players… the way we trained with him was unbelievable."

Eden Hazard is thrown in the air by his teammates in his final match for Real Madrid on June 04, 2023. Photo by Denis Doyle.

Source: Getty Images

Hazard moved to Real Madrid in 2019 but injuries meant playing time was hard to come by and he ultimately left the club in the summer of 2023. Later that year, he called time on his career.

"You must listen to yourself and say stop at the right time," Hazard wrote in a statement via the BBC in October 2023. "After 16 years and more than 700 matches played, I have decided to end my career as a professional footballer."

The move carried huge expectations after years of brilliance in England. Many believed he would light up La Liga just as he had the Premier League.

Instead, his time there unfolded in a way few predicted. Physical setbacks kept interrupting any rhythm he tried to build.

Why Hazard never wanted Barcelona

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Eden Hazard explained the sentimental reason he never wanted to join Barcelona.

The 35-year-old has long admired Barca’s fierce rivals, Real Madrid, a connection that shaped his decision to move there in 2019.

However, his spell in Spain fell short of expectations, with the Belgian managing just seven goals in four years at the club.

Source: YEN.com.gh