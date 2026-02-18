Gianluca Prestianni has publicly denied making any racist remark toward Vinícius Júnior following the Champions League clash

Real Madrid’s 1-0 win over Benfica was overshadowed by the controversy, which led to a 10-minute stoppage

Benfica released an alternative camera angle, disputing claims made by Kylian Mbappé that he heard the alleged comment

After hours of conflicting accounts and widespread debate over the incident involving Gianluca Prestianni and Vinícius Júnior, the Argentine youngster has broken his silence on social media to defend himself.

Real Madrid claimed a 1-0 win over Benfica at Estádio da Luz thanks to a brilliant Vinícius strike that curled into the top corner.

But the goal was followed by tense scenes, as his customary dance celebration angered sections of the home crowd.

The situation escalated when Vinícius appeared disturbed by an alleged remark from Prestianni, who was seen speaking while covering his mouth with his shirt, per The Athletic.

The Brazilian briefly left the pitch, prompting a 10-minute suspension of play before the match resumed. Although the game was completed, the controversy quickly overshadowed the result.

According to the BBC, a statement from Madrid later revealed that Vinicius informed the official he had been racially insulted by the Argentine.

Prestianni responds with Benfica’s backing

Taking to Instagram in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Prestianni denied making a racist slur.

"I want to clarify that at no time did I direct racist insults to Vini Jr, who regrettably misunderstood what he thought he heard," Prestianni wrote.

"I was never racist with anyone and I regret the threats I received from Real Madrid players."

Interestingly, Prestianni did not specify the exact words spoken in his statement while also disabling the comment section of his Instagram account.

Shortly before his statement, Benfica released footage from an alternative camera angle which, according to the club, shows that no Real Madrid player was close enough to hear the exchange.

The implication challenges the post-match claim made by Kylian Mbappé, who stated after the Champions League fixture that he heard Prestianni direct the word “mono” (“monkey”) five times toward Vinícius.

Under Article 14 of UEFA disciplinary regulations, anyone who insults human dignity on grounds including race faces a ban of at least ten matches.

Argentine outlet Olé reports that UEFA will now investigate the accusation, with sanctions to follow in line with its rules.

The match eventually reached full-time after 12 minutes of added time. Madrid held on for the narrow win, although further controversy erupted when an object thrown from the crowd struck Vini Jr on the arm.

Vinicius has endured repeated racist abuse in Spain, with eighteen legal complaints filed since 2022.

Vinicius' 3-word message to Prestianni

After the final whistle, the Real Madrid star took to Instagram and wrote, “Bernabeu, see you there,” signalling confidence before the return clash.

