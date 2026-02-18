Gianluca Prestianni is facing the prospect of a lengthy suspension after being accused of racially abusing Vinícius Júnior

The 20-year-old, who was caught up in a heated exchange with the Madrid winger, has denied the allegation

UEFA rules state that any player found guilty of violating human dignity on racial grounds could face a severe sanction

UEFA Champions League officials are reviewing reports after racism allegations overshadowed the play-off between SL Benfica and Real Madrid on February 17.

What began as a narrow first-leg victory in Lisbon has now turned into a potential disciplinary battle that could shape the remainder of the tie.

Gianluca Prestianni accused of racially abusing Vinicius

The drama unfolded shortly after the decisive moment of the contest. Vinícius Júnior struck the only goal of the evening, giving Madrid the advantage. His celebration earned a booking, yet the bigger flashpoint came seconds later.

As players prepared for the restart, the Brazilian dashed toward referee Francois Letexier and reported that he had been racially insulted by Argentine winger Gianluca Prestianni, who appeared to have his shirt pulled over his mouth during their exchange.

Letexier immediately activated the anti-racism protocol, leading to a 10-minute pause. Tension gripped the stadium as teammates gathered and officials consulted.

After the final whistle, Kylian Mbappé claimed he heard Prestianni use the word "monkey". The Argentine has firmly denied using such language.

How many games could Prestianni be banned?

Under UEFA regulations, any individual found guilty of insulting human dignity on racial grounds faces a minimum suspension of 10 matches.

"Any entity or person subject to these regulations who insults the human dignity of a person or group of persons on whatever grounds, including skin colour, race, religion, ethnic origin, gender or sexual orientation, incurs a suspension lasting at least ten matches or a specified period of time, or any other appropriate sanction."

Depending on the severity and the findings of the Control Ethics and Disciplinary Body, the punishment can be extended.

A lengthy ban could stretch beyond this competition and carry into future European campaigns.

Prestianni has maintained his innocence since the accusation surfaced. However, if the charge is proven, Benfica may have to navigate crucial domestic and continental fixtures without one of their bright attacking talents, especially if they overturn the deficit in Spain during the return leg.

The case highlights UEFA’s strict stance on racism. In 2021, Ondrej Kudela received a 10-match suspension for racist behaviour toward Glen Kamara during a Europa League encounter, per Sky Sports.

UEFA has confirmed that it is assessing official documentation from the matches played on Tuesday, February 17.

"The official reports from the matches played last night are currently being reviewed," UEFA said.

"Where matters are reported, proceedings are opened and should they lead to disciplinary sanctions being imposed, they are announced on the UEFA disciplinary website.

"We have no further information to provide you or any further comment to make on this matter at this stage."

