Jose Mourinho is under fire after appearing to question racism allegations made by Vinicius Junior during Benfica vs. Real Madrid

The match was halted for 11 minutes as referee activated anti-racism protocol following alleged slur from Gianluca Prestianni

Pundit Jamie O'Hara has branded Mourinho’s comments with a strong word as fan backlash intensifies

Former Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has come under intense scrutiny after appearing to question allegations of racism made by Vinicius Junior during Real’s tense 1-0 victory over Benfica in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, February 17.

What should have been remembered as a narrow first-leg triumph in Lisbon instead descended into controversy, reigniting concerns over the treatment of the Brazilian forward across European football.

It is well documented that, Vinicius, 25, has endured repeated racist abuse in recent seasons. Since 2022, no fewer than 18 legal complaints have reportedly been filed over incidents targeting him, according to Marca.

What sparked the alleged Vinicius racism incident?

According to GOAL, the flashpoint arrived in the 55th minute at the Estadio da Luz, moments after Vinicius had lit up the contest with a sublime curling strike to put Real ahead.

His joy, however, quickly turned sour. The Brazilian was shown a yellow card for what officials deemed excessive celebration, a decision he strongly disputed. In the immediate aftermath, Benfica’s Argentinian winger Gianluca Prestianni approached him.

According to Real’s players, as noted by GMS, Prestianni raised his shirt to his mouth and uttered a racial slur directed at Vinicius. The allegation sparked furious protests from the Spanish side.

Referee François Letexier then activated FIFA’s anti-racism protocol, halting proceedings for 11 minutes. In a dramatic show of protest, Real Madrid temporarily left the pitch and returned to the dressing room before eventually resuming the match.

The incident added yet another troubling chapter to Vinicius’ ongoing battle against discrimination, a fight that has followed him from Spain to European away grounds.

Mourinho’s response fuels backlash

As tensions simmered, Mourinho, who once guided Real Madrid and has also managed Manchester United, Chelsea and Inter Milan, became embroiled in a heated exchange with Vinicius on the touchline.

In his post-match comments, the Portuguese coach attempted to distance himself from the allegations, claiming he had heard conflicting accounts from both Vinicius and Prestianni and preferred to remain “independent”. Yet his remarks struck many as dismissive.

“There is something wrong because it happens in every stadium. A stadium where Vinicius plays, something always happens.” Mourinho said.

Pressed on whether Vinicius had incited the crowd with his celebration, the legendary Portuguese trainer replied that he believed the forward had done so, adding that a player should celebrate “in a respectful way” after scoring such a goal.

He also referenced Benfica legend Eusebio, stating the club could not be racist given its history.

However, critics argue that invoking past icons does little to address present allegations. Many felt Mourinho’s comments shifted focus onto the victim rather than the seriousness of the claim.

Former English footballer-turned-pundit Jamie O'Hara criticised the Benfica manager on Sky Sports for suggesting Vinicius Jr provoked a reaction from Benfica fans, saying:

"I think it's disgusting what Jose Mourinho has come out and said" O'hara said.

Meanwhile, there were some strong reactions from fans as well.

@Krishna Anand said:

''Absolutely it is. Mourinho has always been controversial but there needs to be a line drawn on racism. That’s not funny, he should realise his mistake and apologise.''

@Pretty Places commented:

''I love Jose but it can’t say such things, and I will say it again , Jose has done more than dancing to supporter.''

Gianluca Prestianni responds to racism allegation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that after hours of conflicting accounts and intense debate surrounding the alleged exchange with Gianluca Prestianni, the Argentine youngster broke his silence on social media to defend himself.

Prestianni firmly denied the accusations made by Vinicius Junior, insisting in a strongly worded statement that he never uttered any racial slur during the confrontation.

