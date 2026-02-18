Anthony Gordon delivered a historic four-goal first-half masterclass as Newcastle United dismantled Qarabag 5-0 before the break

The former Everton winger has now set a new Champions League record, as he appears confident to add to his tally

Qarabag suffered a European nightmare in Baku as Newcastle’s attacking storm leaves the Azerbaijani champions overwhelmed on home soil

Anthony Gordon delivered a sensational first-half masterclass as Newcastle United stormed into a commanding 5-0 lead against Qarabag in their UEFA Champions League clash on Wednesday night, February 18, at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku.

The Azerbaijani champions were left reeling as the Premier League side ran riot from the opening whistle, turning the contest into a one-sided affair before the break.

Anthony Gordon creates Champions League history in Newcastle United's clash against Qarabag. Image credit: Quality Sport Images, UEFA

Source: Getty Images

Anthony Gordon nets hat-trick against Qarabag

According to Flashscore, Gordon wasted no time in making his mark, firing Newcastle ahead in just the third minute after being teed up by Dan Burn.

The early breakthrough set the tone for what would become a devastating attacking display, as Sun Sport noted.

German defender Malick Thiaw doubled the advantage five minutes later, giving the visitors full control of proceedings. But the night truly belonged to Gordon.

The former Everton winger, reportedly admired by Liverpool as a potential long-term successor to Mohamed Salah, then produced a breathtaking scoring spree.

He struck three times in rapid succession in the 32nd, 33rd, and 45th minutes to complete a remarkable four-goal haul before halftime.

By the interval, Newcastle were out of sight, and Qarabag were enduring a Champions League nightmare on home soil.

Anthony Gordon sets Champions League record

Gordon’s blistering performance did more than just put Newcastle in cruise control; it etched his name into the competition’s history books.

On X, BBC Sport highlighted that his three goals in 33 minutes represent the fastest hat-trick ever recorded by an English player, and by a player representing an English club, in Champions League history.

Data analysts at Squawka further illustrated the scale of his dominance, revealing that Gordon registered 27 touches in the first half, including 11 inside the opposition penalty area, while converting all six of his shots on target.

The Newcastle United star, expected to feature for England at the 2026 World Cup, also won four duels, completed two successful take-ons, created two chances, and even won a penalty, capping off one of the most devastating first-half displays ever witnessed on Europe’s biggest club stage.

Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United. Image credit: UEFA

Source: Getty Images

Anthony Gordon on Liverpool's radar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Liverpool FC are reportedly weighing up a move for Anthony Gordon as part of their long-term succession plan for Mohamed Salah.

The Merseyside giants are understood to be monitoring Gordon’s development closely, with the Newcastle winger viewed as a dynamic option capable of refreshing their attacking line.

His pace, direct running, and eye for goal have reportedly placed him high on Liverpool’s radar as they prepare for a potential transition in the forward department.

Source: YEN.com.gh