Antoine Semenyo's romantic snaps with Jordeen Buckley have melted hearts online

From private jet glamour to Etihad pitch kisses, Semenyo and Buckley continued to serve ultimate couple goals

Semenyo remains laser-focused on Manchester City’s Premier League title push, with crucial fixtures coming up

Veteran Ghanaian administrator Mickly Charles backs Semenyo to shine at the 2026 World Cup

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Another aspect of Antoine Semenyo’s life that often catches fans’ attention, aside from his electric start at Manchester City following his January move from Bournemouth, is his beautiful relationship with Jordeen Buckley.

The Ghana forward has hit the ground running at City, racking up five goals in his first nine games and quickly endearing himself to supporters at the Etihad.

Antoine Semenyo and Jordeen Buckley are engaged. Image credit: Chris Brunskill, antoinesemenyo/Instagram

Source: Getty Images

But beyond the goals and match-winning performances, it’s his love life that continues to melt hearts online.

Semenyo has never been shy about celebrating his partner publicly. On January 10, 2026, shortly after sealing his move to City, as the BBC covered, he shared a series of stylish and lavish photos of himself and Buckley aboard a private jet.

Antoine Semenyo and his partner Jordeen Buckley. Image credit: antoinesemenyo

Source: Instagram

The duo were impeccably dressed, exuding elegance and confidence as they marked a new chapter together in Manchester.

Just days later, on January 22, Buckley returned the favor on Instagram, posting loved-up photos that showcased the strength of their bond.

In one standout snap, she wore jeans paired with a Semenyo Manchester City shirt, proudly showing her support. The forward, meanwhile, posed with his back to the camera, his City jersey clearly displaying his name and iconic number 42.

Antoine Semenyo and Jordan Buckley flaunt their Man City shirts. Image credit:jordeenb

Source: Instagram

Perhaps the most romantic image of all captured the pair sharing a kiss on the Etihad pitch, a powerful symbol of love meeting footballing ambition at the home of the Premier League champions.

Semenyo and Buckley share a kiss on the Etihad Stadium pitch. Image credit: antoinesemenyo

Source: Instagram

From private jet glamour to pitch-side passion, Semenyo and Buckley continue to serve couple goals, proving that behind every great footballer is a strong and supportive partner.

Antoine Semenyo and Jordeen Buckley are simply loved up. Image credit: antoinesemenyo

Source: Instagram

Semenyo to boost Man City's title bid

Away from his blossoming romance with Jordeen Buckley, Antoine Semenyo remains firmly focused on business as he prepares to play a decisive role in Manchester City’s Premier League title charge.

City’s hopes of lifting the 2025/26 crown have received a timely boost after rivals Arsenal slipped up at Wolves.

That twist has injected fresh belief into Pep Guardiola’s side, with momentum now swinging back in City’s favour at a critical stage of the campaign.

Semenyo is expected to feature when Manchester City host Newcastle United in their 27th league match of the season at the Etihad Stadium this Saturday, according to Flashscore.

Following the Newcastle clash, City will face another stern test on the road against Leeds United on February 28. Elland Road is traditionally a difficult venue, and Guardiola will be counting on players like Semenyo to deliver in high-pressure environments.

The champions then return home to face Nottingham Forest, a fixture that could prove pivotal depending on how the title race unfolds in the coming weeks, with Semenyo expected to remain key for Guardiola's Cityzens.

Semenyo backed to shine at World Cup

Meanwhile, speaking to YEN.com.gh, veteran Ghanaian football administrator Mickly Charles praised Antoine Semenyo for his prolific form this season and urged the young striker to carry that momentum into the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“Antoine has shown he can compete with the very best. I was a bit skeptical when he moved to Man City, but he has proven me wrong. Now it’s time to take that confidence to the world stage and make Ghana proud. The World Cup is his chance to shine for the Black Stars.’” Micky Charles said.

Semenyo among Europe's top scorers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo ranks among the top 10 goal-scorers across Europe’s top five leagues of Spain, England, Italy, Germany, and France.

The Ghanaian star features alongside elite forwards such as Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane, highlighting his rapid rise on the continental stage.

Source: YEN.com.gh