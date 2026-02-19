Ghana international Antoine Semenyo has emerged as one of the finest attackers in the 2025/26 European club football season

The Manchester City forward is considered among some of the prolific strikers fans can keep an eye on during the 2026 World Cup

The top 10 players with the most goals in the leading European leagues of the current campaign have been listed

As anticipation builds ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, several elite forwards have been in devastating form across Europe’s top five leagues, and Ghana's Antoine Semenyo features prominently.

The Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, and Ligue 1 boast incredible attackers who have proven their goal-scoring prowess this term, including household names such as Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe.

Now, here’s a look at 10 players leading the scoring charts in 2025/26.

Top 10 goal-scorers in Europe

1. Harry Kane – 26 goals (Bundesliga)

The Bayern Munich No.9 has been unstoppable this season. With 26 goals and five assists, he leads the Bundesliga scoring race. His intelligent positioning and lethal finishing have seamlessly translated to German football, reinforcing his reputation as one of Europe’s elite forwards heading to the World Cup.

2. Kylian Mbappe – 23 goals (La Liga)

Mbappe has made a stunning impact at Real Madrid for a second successive season. With 23 goals and four assists in La Liga, as Transfermarkt data show, the French superstar has combined blistering pace with ruthless efficiency. His figures underline why he remains among the world’s most decisive attackers.

3. Erling Haaland – 22 goals (Premier League)

The Manchester City striker continues to redefine consistency in England. With 22 league goals and six assists, Haaland remains the focal point of Pep Guardiola’s attack. His physical dominance, ruthless finishing, and intelligent movement make him one of the strikers to keep an eye on during this year's World Cup.

4. Vedat Muriqi – 16 goals (La Liga)

Real Mallorca’s talisman has quietly enjoyed a prolific season so far. Muriqi’s 16 league goals demonstrate his aerial strength and physical presence. Often leading the line alone, he has been instrumental in Mallorca’s attacking output throughout the campaign.

5. Mason Greenwood – 14 goals (Ligue 1)

At Marseille, Greenwood has rediscovered his scoring touch. According to Flashscore, he has 14 league goals, highlighting his natural finishing instinct. Comfortable cutting in from wide areas, he has become a key attacking outlet and a decisive figure in Ligue 1 this season.

6. Lautaro Martinez – 14 goals (Serie A)

Inter Milan’s captain continues to lead by example. As Transfermarkt stats indicate, Martinez has scored 14 times while contributing four assists in Serie A. His tireless pressing, sharp movement, and clinical edge inside the penalty area remain central to Inter’s title ambitions.

7. Igor Thiago – 17 goals (Premier League)

Brentford’s frontman has emerged as one of the surprise packages of the campaign. Thiago’s 17 league goals underline his importance to the Bees. Strong in the air and clinical inside the box, he has carried much of the club’s attacking responsibility.

8. Luis Diaz – 13 goals (Bundesliga)

Diaz has delivered both goals and creativity for Bayern Munich. Registering 13 goals and 10 assists, the Colombian winger has added flair and unpredictability to their attack. His dribbling ability and work rate have made him one of the most complete wide forwards.

9. Antoine Semenyo – 13 goals (Premier League)

Semenyo has impressed with 13 goals and four assists across spells with Bournemouth and Manchester City, according to Premier League stats.

The Ghana international’s pace, versatility, and direct style have made him a key member of Pep Guardiola's team. Otto Addo would expect the same energy from the Black Stars forward at the upcoming World Cup.

10. Ferran Torres – 12 goals (La Liga)

Barcelona’s forward has made an impressive impact in La Liga with 12 goals so far. Torres combines clever movement and sharp finishing to remain a vital contributor in the Catalan attack. His performances have helped Barca stay competitive at the top of the Spanish La Liga table.

Semenyo is now Ghana's best player

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted how Antoine Semenyo has surged past established stars like Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey.

With crucial goals, relentless energy, and increasing influence for both Manchester City in the Premier League, he has firmly established himself as Ghana’s standout talent in Europe.

