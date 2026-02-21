Chelsea face Burnley at Stamford Bridge, knowing a win or draw could see them return to the Premier League top four

Interim coach Liam Rosenior confirmed why Estevao will not take part in the Blues' game against Burnley

Chelsea welcome back midfielder Romeo Lavia from a long-term quad injury, boosting the Blues’ midfield options alongside in-form attacker Joao Pedro

Chelsea are set to face Burnley at Stamford Bridge this afternoon, with the Blues knowing a positive result could return them to the Premier League top four.

However, 18-year-old winger Estevao Willian has been omitted from the squad due to a significant issue.

The Brazilian teenager, who has impressed during his debut season at Chelsea, is awaiting a scan to determine the severity of the injury and the length of his absence.

Why Estevao didn't play against Burnley

As covered by Football London, Chelsea’s interim coach, Liam Rosenior, explained in his pre-match conference:

“Unfortunately, during yesterday’s training, he felt a twinge in his hamstring. We’re running scans to ensure it’s not serious. He’s unavailable for today’s game, and we’ll assess him from there.”

Despite the setback, Chelsea have named a strong starting XI, with Robert Sanchez in goal, Reece James at right-back, and Malo Gusto on the left, replacing the injured Marc Cucurella.

Wesley Fofana and Trevoh Chalobah will partner in central defence, while Andrey Santos and Moises Caicedo control the midfield.

Enzo Fernandez takes up the No.10 role, supported by Cole Palmer on the right wing and Pedro Neto on the left, following his hat-trick against Hull City last Friday. Joao Pedro leads the attack, hoping to maintain his impressive form.

Romeo Lavia returns for Chelsea

Chelsea also welcome back midfielder Romeo Lavia, who played 45 minutes for the Under-21s in their 1-1 draw with Leeds United on Friday.

The 22-year-old had been sidelined since injuring his quad in a November clash with Qarabag, making his return a significant boost for the Blues’ midfield options.

Chelsea Starting XI vs Burnley: Sanchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Gusto; Santos, Caicedo; Palmer, Fernandez, Neto; Joao Pedro.

Meanwhile, Estevao Willian’s statistics highlight his growing influence despite his youth. In 32 appearances across all competitions this season, the Brazilian has scored seven goals and provided three assists, according to Transfermarkt.

In the Premier League, he has contributed two goals and one assist from 19 appearances, a notable return for an 18-year-old making his mark at Stamford Bridge.

With Chelsea aiming to secure a top-four finish, Estevao’s absence is a blow, but the return of Lavia and the presence of key performers like Pedro Neto and Joao Pedro provide optimism.

Fans will be hoping the Blues can maintain their momentum and clinch the points needed to push back into the Champions League spots.

Estevao missed Carabao clash against Arsenal

