Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior has explained why Brazilian wonderkid Estevao could miss the Arsenal vs. Chelsea EFL Cup semi-final clash

Estevao has tallied six goals and three assists in 29 matches in all competitions in his maiden Chelsea season

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal tackle Tuesday's showdown with a 3-2 advantage from the previous semi-final leg

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has explained why Estevao Willian could miss his team's crucial Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Arsenal on Tuesday, February 3.

The Gunners head into the big clash with a 3-2 advantage from the first leg. Arsenal secured the key away win at Stamford Bridge on January 14, with goals from Ben White, Viktor Gyokeres, and Martin Zubimendi.

Alejandro Garnacho's superb brace was not enough for the home side, who now need to stage a monumental comeback to reach their 11th EFL Cup final.

Estevao could miss Carabao clash vs. Arsenal

However, that task is made tougher by the potential absence of Brazilian wonderkid Estevao.

The 18-year-old has proven to be a crucial attacking player for Chelsea, scoring six goals and providing three assists in 29 appearances across all competitions in his debut Premier League campaign with the Blues.

According to Transfermarkt, one of his strikes was scored in the EFL Cup, while two and three came in the Premier League and Champions League, respectively.

As covered by Sky Sports, Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior has indicated that Estevao might miss the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final due to personal matters.

“He’s dealing with a challenging situation in his personal life and is currently on compassionate leave,” Rosenior explained.

“I’m not going to rush him. He needs to feel ready and comfortable before he can perform at his best.”

Rosenior speaks on Arsenal vs. Chelsea clash

Regarding the upcoming cup clash against Mikel Arteta's Gunners, the ex-Strasbourg trainer acknowledged Arsenal’s advantage.

“Arsenal are clearly the favourites for this tie,” he said.

“They have a one-goal lead and will be playing at home, so naturally they’ll be looking to progress. Our goal is to make the tie as competitive as possible.

“The second half will be crucial, and we hope it can be a turning point in our favour.”

Meanwhile, on team selection, Liam Rosenior explained that he does not have a fixed starting eleven.

He said he has never operated that way at any club he has worked with and highlighted that the physical demands of competitions like the Premier League, Ligue 1, or the Championship require a full squad.

Moreover, Rosenior stressed the importance of using players effectively to maintain performance across the season.

The Chelsea boss added that, having been at the club for three and a half weeks, he is still getting to know the players and therefore does not have a preferred starting eleven in mind.

He then noted that in every game so far, the players coming off the bench have had a major impact, and he credited their mentality rather than his tactics for their contributions to the team.

Semenyo's Carabao Cup exploits

Meanwhile, as Chelsea prepare to overcome their deficit, Manchester City and Newcastle United will meet in the other EFL Cup semi-final fixture on Wednesday, with YEN.com.gh earlier reporting on Antoine Semenyo's goal against the Magpies.

Pep Guardiola's men won the first leg 2-0 and will be looking to complete the assignment with another commanding result at the Etihad.

