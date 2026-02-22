Cristiano Ronaldo broke his silence on his future at Al Nassr FC after going on strike over the club’s transfer activity

The Portuguese star responded with a brace in a 4-0 win over Al Hazem F.C. and declared he is “happy” and wants to continue in Saudi Arabia

Despite condemnation from the Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr fans publicly backed Ronaldo with a powerful “Ronaldo 7” stadium display

Cristiano Ronaldo has responded to speculation about his future at Al Nassr FC after his controversial strike made headlines.

In early February, the Portuguese superstar stunned fans by refusing to play for Al Nassr in protest over what he viewed as the club’s lack of ambition during the winter transfer window.

The 40-year-old was reportedly frustrated that fellow Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema was allowed to terminate his contract with Al Ittihad Club before completing a move to Al Hilal SFC — one of Al Nassr’s main rivals in the Saudi Pro League title race.

Following his protest, Ronaldo was left out of several matchday squads, fuelling rumours that he could be considering an exit from the Saudi club.

However, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has now publicly addressed the situation, clarifying his stance and outlining his intentions.

On Saturday, Ronaldo delivered a statement performance in just his second appearance since returning to the Al Nassr lineup, scoring twice in a commanding 4-0 victory over Al Hazem F.C..

The brace took his season tally to 21 goals, and after the match he made it clear he plans to keep building on that number.

“I’m very happy. As I say so many times, I belong to Saudi Arabia,” Ronaldo said.

“It’s a country that welcomed me, my family and my friends very well. I’m happy here. I want to continue here.

“And the most important thing, it’s we keep pushing. We are there at the top.

“Our job is to win, make pressure [on our title rivals], and let’s see. We are on track.

“We’re back, we are good, we are confident. Game by game. We are in good shape. Let’s see what’s going to happen.”

His comments came shortly after the Saudi Pro League released an official statement condemning his decision to go on strike.

Despite the controversy, Al Nassr supporters have shown unwavering backing for their captain. During the clash with Al Ittihad, a match Ronaldo missed because of his protest, fans created a striking display inside the stadium.

Supporters held up cards emblazoned with “Ronaldo 7,” forming a sea of yellow around the ground. The tribute was accompanied by beating drums, as fans chanted “Siu” in unison while raising their cards in support of the club icon.

Ronaldo’s post-30 goal breakdown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo became the first footballer to score 500+ goals after turning 30, reaching the historic milestone with a brace against Al Hazem.

The 41-year-old marked the occasion in style, with his double helping Al Nassr seal a 4-0 win and overtake Al Hilal at the top of the Saudi Pro League standings.

