Pep Guardiola Desperate to Keep Rodri as Manchester City Face Major Contract Decision
Manchester City are approaching a crucial crossroads as Rodri edges closer to the final year of his contract.
With uncertainty beginning to hover over his long-term future, Pep Guardiola has wasted no time in making his feelings known. The City manager wants the Spanish midfielder to stay, and he has said so emphatically.
When questioned about Rodri’s situation, Guardiola’s response was direct and heartfelt. He admitted he would “love that desperately”, underlining just how highly the midfielder is regarded within the club, as covered by the EPL Index.
Rodri has grown into far more than just another component in City’s system. In a team built on precision, control, and tactical intelligence, he serves as the central reference point.
According to Transfermarkt, the Spaniard has appeared in 286 matches, scoring 27 goals and providing 32 assists since he arrived from Atletico Madrid in 2019.
While his statistics remain impressive, his true value lies in how he shapes the rhythm of matches and brings calm authority to high-pressure situations.
Rodri’s key role at Man City
Over recent seasons, Rodri has established himself as one of the standout midfielders of his era.
As the EPL index featured, Guardiola highlighted that development, pointing to his maturity and deeper understanding of the game. With each passing campaign, the Spaniard has refined his reading of space, timing, and responsibility.
It should be noted that Guardiola has long valued character as much as technical ability, and Rodri embodies both traits. His composure has anchored City through domestic triumphs and European glory alike.
In defining matches, when margins are tight and nerves are tested, Rodri’s presence offers clarity and stability.
The manager grouped him among those rare figures who excel when the stakes are highest — players whose mentality matches their talent. That leadership core has been central to City’s sustained success.
Without personalities capable of thriving under pressure, Guardiola believes such achievements would not have been possible.
Rodri's contract uncertainty
Meanwhile, with his deal set to expire next summer, the club must now decide how best to proceed.
Manchester City are typically meticulous in their planning, seldom allowing key players to run contracts down without resolution. Rodri’s case will demand careful thought, as City Extra stated.
Extending his stay would reinforce continuity at a time when questions also surround Guardiola’s longer-term future. Allowing uncertainty to linger could risk unsettling the balance that underpins City’s structure.
As Guardiola noted, midfielders with Rodri’s tactical awareness, distribution, and defensive discipline are rare commodities. He forms the spine of Guardiola’s blueprint. Replacing such influence would require significant foresight and investment.
Source: YEN.com.gh
