Brazilian teenage sensation Gabriel Veneno scored a jaw-dropping 80 goals in 2025, attracting serious interest from Europe’s biggest clubs

Manchester United are reportedly leading the race for the 16-year-old, with internal reports describing him as a “generational” attacking talent

Premier League rivals Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City, alongside Barcelona and Bayern Munich, are all monitoring the Atletico Mineiro star

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Manchester United are reportedly at the front of the queue to sign a sensational Brazilian teenager who rattled in an astonishing number of goals during the 2025 calendar year.

Gabriel Veneno, just 16, is currently developing at Atletico Mineiro and has quickly become one of the most talked-about prospects in South American football.

Manchester United eye Brazilian wonderkid Gabriel Veneno of Atletico Mineiro. Image credit: Marc Atkins

Source: Getty Images

His remarkable scoring feats at the youth level have not gone unnoticed, with scouts across Europe closely monitoring his rapid rise.

According to TeamTalk, United are among several Premier League heavyweights keeping a close eye on the forward, who scored 80 goals in 2025. Internal assessments describe him as a “generational” attacking talent, high praise for a player still years away from his peak.

FIFA regulations mean Veneno cannot make the switch to Europe until he turns 18, leaving at least a two-year wait before any formal transfer can be completed.

Nevertheless, that restriction has not deterred major clubs from positioning themselves early.

Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City are all understood to have carried out background checks, while continental giants such as Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Paris Saint-Germain, AS Monaco, and Inter Milan have reportedly made enquiries.

Mineiro, for their part, are keen to shield the youngster from mounting hype and allow his development to continue without distraction. When the time eventually comes, the Brazilian side are expected to command a significant transfer fee, as TeamTalk stated.

Recent history shows how European powerhouses have swooped for Brazil’s brightest stars. Real Madrid secured Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, and Endrick in similar circumstances, while Barcelona famously invested heavily to bring Neymar to Europe in his teens.

Watch some highlights of Veneno below.

Man United's managerial uncertainty

While long-term recruitment planning continues behind the scenes, United’s immediate focus remains on matters closer to home.

The club are navigating a transitional period after parting ways with Ruben Amorim following his outspoken criticism of the board in January.

Former midfielder Michael Carrick was appointed caretaker manager until the end of the season and has overseen an impressive upturn in results, collecting 13 points from a possible 15 to thrust United back into contention for Champions League qualification.

Manchester United's interim manager, Michael Carrick. Image credit: Clive Mason

Source: Getty Images

His strong start has inevitably led to growing calls for him to be considered for the role permanently.

For now, attention turns to a demanding run of Premier League fixtures, beginning with Everton on Monday, February 23, followed by Crystal Palace on March 1 and a trip to Newcastle United on March 4, as Flashscore indicated.

Manchester United’s revival under Michael Carrick

Previously, YEN.com.gh delivered an in-depth analysis of Manchester United’s notable resurgence in form after securing successive Premier League wins against Manchester City and Arsenal.

The consecutive victories sparked widespread discussion, with former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger expressing fresh concerns about the Gunners’ dip in performance levels following those defeats.

Source: YEN.com.gh