Tragedy has hit the senior men's national football team, as striker Emmanuel Boateng mourns the loss of his father

Boateng shared the heartbreaking news in an emotional Instagram post, revealing the sudden passing of his dad

Fans and well-wishers have flooded social media with heartfelt tributes, standing in solidarity with the Hapoel Tel Aviv centre forward during this difficult time

Black Stars centre forward Emmanuel Boateng has been hit by a devastating personal loss.

The 29-year-old took to social media to announce the passing of his father, leaving fans and followers mourning alongside him.

Emmanuel Boateng mourns death of his father

On Instagram, Boateng shared a series of posts in his Stories that captured his grief. His first post featured a heartbreak, tears, and peace emoji.

He followed it with a photo showing himself, his child, and his father, captioned simply, "RIP Dad." The final story highlighted a message from his club, Hapoel Tel Aviv, expressing condolences.

The footballer's announcement has drawn widespread reactions online, with fans offering comfort.

@MevorachMoshe wrote:

"May he rest in peace."

@OriSchek added:

"R.I.P"

@bikini_shop_ghana reacted with teary emojis:

"😢😢"

@yuvalm98 praised Boateng's resilience:

"A king, barely a month in the club to go through something like this and decide that he's staying here in Israel to help the team. Not taken for granted ❤️"

@meirperetzz summed up support from fans:

"We love you, we always behind you❤️"

Boateng’s father had been a consistent source of guidance and support throughout his journey. From his early days at Charity Stars in Ghana to stints at Rio Ave in Portugal, he was always by Boateng’s side, offering encouragement and advice.

More painfully, the loss comes just weeks after the former Levante forward moved from Turkey to Israel during the winter transfer window.

In his brief spell at Hapoel Tel Aviv, Boateng has featured in three matches, scoring once. His last appearance before receiving the heartbreaking news was a goalless draw against Sakhnin on February 21, according to Transfermarkt.

For Boateng, this moment is deeply distressing. The player, who remains the first and only African to score a hat-trick against Barcelona, has navigated a career marked by both brilliance and challenging moves.

From Levante in Spain to Dalian Pro in China, and later spells with Al Orubah in Saudi Arabia and Gaziantep in Turkey, he finally landed in Tel Aviv, continuing to chase professional and personal milestones.

Is Boateng part of Ghana's squad for WC?

On the international stage, Boateng made an immediate impact, scoring on his debut in a 2-0 win over Japan in 2018.

Yet returning to the Black Stars remains uncertain. Competition for his position is fierce, with players like Antoine Semenyo, Thomas Brandon-Asante, and Minnesota CF forward Prince Owusu all currently rated ahead of him.

Despite the personal loss and ongoing challenges, Boateng’s commitment to his club and career shows his determination to keep moving forward.

