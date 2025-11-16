Former Ukraine defender Andriy Polunin tragically passed away at 55 during a veterans match in Lutsk

Fans and former clubs, including Dnipro and Karpaty Lviv, flooded social media with emotional tributes

Polunin enjoyed a long career across Ukraine and Germany, and later contributed as a scout and sporting director

The football community in Ukraine is mourning the loss of Andriy Polunin, the former national team defender who passed away on November 16, 2025, at age 55 after suffering a heart attack during a veterans’ match in Lutsk.

Polunin, who represented Ukraine nine times at the senior level and scored once for the national team, collapsed while playing in the friendly game.

Former Ukraine international Andriy Polunin passes away after a sudden heart attack on Sunday, November 16, 2025. Image credit: George Banks

The beloved player's sudden passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes from former clubs and teammates, as The Sun covered.

Andriy Polunin's death: Clubs pay emotional tribute

Polunin is remembered fondly across several teams, particularly FC Dnipro, where he spent the most fruitful period of his career and helped the side finish second in the Ukrainian Premier League in 1993.

Ukrainian outfit Metallist 1925 released a heartfelt message expressing condolences to those closest to him, stating that the club “shares the pain of this loss” with his family and friends.

FC Karpaty Lviv, another side he turned out for, also honoured the former defender, wishing him eternal memory and offering sympathy to his loved ones.

Former Ukraine International Andriy Polunin dies aged 55. Image credit: @ZoryaLondonsk

Andriy Polunin's playing career

According to Mezha, Polunin’s professional journey took him through ten different clubs, with the majority of his playing years spent in his home country. He also enjoyed stints in Germany, featuring for Nurnberg and St. Pauli, before calling time on his career in 2004.

After hanging up his boots, he moved into football administration, working as a scout and later taking on key management roles.

At FC Naftovyk Okhtyrka, he served as sporting director, then president, before returning again as sporting director between 2008 and 2012.

Fans' reaction to Andriy Polunin's passing

Meanwhile, football supporters across Ukraine and beyond have been left devastated by the sudden passing of Andriy Polunin, sharing poignant tributes on social media.

''A true servant of Ukrainian football. His dedication to every club he played for will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, legend.'' - Serhiy Makarov

''Such heartbreaking news. Polunin was a calm, reliable defender who gave everything on the pitch. My deepest condolences to his family.'' - Olena Hrytsenko

''We grew up watching him at Dnipro. This loss hits hard. Thank you for your years of commitment and passion.'' - Andriy Kovalenko

''A humble professional and a pillar of our football community. His legacy will live on in the hearts of fans.'' - Mykola Petrenko

''Gone too soon. He was one of the players who inspired a whole generation of young defenders. Eternal memory, Andriy.''- Yuriy Bondarenko

