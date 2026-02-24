A Club Xelajú MC footballer ended his engagement just three days after proposing on the pitch at Estadio Mario Camposeco

The midfielder confirmed the split on Instagram, saying he would handle the situation with “respect and maturity” without going into details

He added that he is now focused on his career and personal growth, while his former fiancée shared a brief message about silence being the best response

A footballer who proposed to his then-girlfriend on the pitch has confirmed that their relationship is over just three days after the public gesture.

Derrickson Quiros, who plays for Guatemalan top-flight side Club Xelajú MC, went viral over the weekend when he asked his girlfriend to marry him following a 4-2 victory against Marquense.

After the final whistle at Estadio Mario Camposeco, the midfielder dropped to one knee, and once his partner said yes, hundreds of supporters inside the stadium applauded the couple in celebration.

Quiros later shared the special moment on social media, posting a photo of the proposal with the caption:

“My life partner, I love you so much.”

Watch Derrickson's proposal below:

However, only three days after the romantic scenes in Guatemala, the player announced on his Instagram story that the engagement had unexpectedly come to an end.

“Yes, it’s true that my relationship (engagement) ended. It was a difficult personal situation, like any breakup, but I prefer to handle it with respect and maturity,” he wrote, as quoted by the Mexican publication Latinus.

“I’m not going to speak ill of anyone, nor go into details, because it was a relationship that was important to me at the time.”

Quiros added:

“Now I’m focused on my career, my team, and continuing to grow as a person. I appreciate everyone’s support and hope they can respect this moment. Thank you.”

His former fiancée also addressed the situation on social media, offering a brief but telling message. “In the end, there will never be a better answer than the one that silence offers,” she said, according to Globo.

