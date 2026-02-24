Sammy Kuffour proved that class never fades with an eye-catching display at La Bawaleshie Park

The retired defender joined several former professionals for their regular Monday kickabout, a gathering that has become a weekly ritual

Kuffour remains one of Ghana’s most decorated footballers, having lifted numerous trophies during his illustrious spell with FC Bayern Munich

Samuel Osei Kuffour may have hung up his boots 17 years ago, but at La Bawaleshie Park on February 23, he looked anything but retired.

The former Bayern Munich defender lit up the weekly Monday Stars kickabout with a performance that reminded onlookers why he remains one of Ghana’s finest exports.

Kuffour produces stunning pass on grassless pitch

Dressed in his Bayern kit and a sky blue bib, he moved with confidence, spraying passes and reading the game several steps ahead of everyone else.

The session, known for bringing together retired professionals and emerging talents, is built on fun rather than fierce competition.

That relaxed setting allowed Kuffour to express himself in ways he rarely could during his playing days as a centre back.

At one point, he spotted former Black Stars teammate Haminu Dramani making a run. With a quick glance up, he delivered a tailor-made diagonal ball that sliced through the defence.

Dramani raced onto it, but the opposing goalkeeper’s outstretched leg forced hesitation. The first touch slipped away, and the chance fizzled out for a goal kick.

Sammy Kuffour's legacy beyond Bayern Munich

Since calling time on his career in 2009, Kuffour has remained close to the sport.

He has worked as a pundit on SuperSport, served on Ghana’s Normalisation Committee, and later contributed to the Black Stars Management Committee, helping oversee team operations, including technical and medical matters.

He eventually stepped away from those roles to focus on the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG), where he currently serves as president.

His playing résumé still commands respect. During a 12-year spell with Bayern Munich, he won 14 major honours, per Transfermarkt.

Those triumphs include six Bundesliga titles, four German Cup trophies, two League Cups, one UEFA Champions League crown, and an Intercontinental Cup.

That glittering collection places him among the most decorated African defenders in history.

On Monday at La Bawaleshie, there were no medals at stake. Just a ball, old friends, and flashes of brilliance from a man whose class, as they say, never fades.

Monday Stars at Bawaleshie brings legends together

The Monday gathering has become a ritual for many familiar names in Ghanaian football. Isaac Vorsah, formerly of Hoffenheim, and Kwame Ayew, brother of Abedi Ayew Pele, were also in attendance.

The dusty, grassless pitch regularly attracts fans eager to catch a glimpse of their heroes. On special occasions, even George Oppong Weah, Africa’s only Ballon d'Or winner, joins in when he is in the country.

For Kuffour, showing up has become a habit. The sessions offer more than exercise. They provide connection, laughter, and a chance to relive cherished memories.

Kuffour reveals biggest football regret

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Samuel Kuffour considers not winning the AFCON with the Black Stars as his biggest career regret.

The Bayern Munich legend played in five AFCON tournaments, coming closest to lifting the trophy in 1996.

