Antoine Semenyo has singled out one of his Manchester City teammates as among the best players in the world

The 26-year-old disclosed he reached that conclusion after witnessing his colleague’s incredible skill in training

Semenyo is now targeting a domestic cup double with the Cityzens, following their progression to the FA Cup semi-finals

Antoine Semenyo has hailed teammate Rayan Cherki as one of the best players in the world after Manchester City’s dominant FA Cup win over Liverpool.

The Ghana forward was full of praise for the French playmaker following their impressive showing at the Etihad, where both players played key roles in a convincing victory that sent City into the semi-finals.

Antoine Semenyo names Rayan Cherki as one of the world’s best players right now. Photo by Sportsphoto/Allstar

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo names Cherki among world's best players

Semenyo and Cherki combined to devastating effect as City cruised to a 4-0 win, with Erling Haaland finishing off much of their good work.

The pair linked up for Haaland’s second goal before Cherki turned provider again, setting up Semenyo to get on the scoresheet and cap a fine team display.

Watch highlights of Man City's demolishing of Liverpool on YouTube:

After the match, Semenyo did not hold back in his admiration for the former Lyon star, as cited by ESPN:

"He's one of the world's best," City winger Semenyo said. "He can literally do anything with the ball, so he makes my life easy.

"I know that he's going to drop, and he's going to try and find me in behind or play to my feet, so it just makes it easier."

He also recalled the moment Cherki first caught his attention in training.

"I remember my first day in training," Semenyo said. "Just some of the skills he was pulling up, I thought, 'What kind of player is he?'

"He's a top player. Creative with the ball and we love it."

Antoine Semenyo eyes more trophies after helping Manchester City reach the FA Cup semi-finals. Photo by Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo targets more silverware with Man City

The victory keeps City on course for another trophy, with Semenyo already eyeing more success after lifting the Carabao Cup against Arsenal.

“Feels amazing. The team played really well [against Liverpool]. We wanted to continue from the Carabao Cup final and we carried on today,” he told TNT Sports, as quoted by Tribuna.

“We said from the final once we are back we wanted to score goals, defend as a team and we did that perfectly today.”

For Semenyo, it has been a dream start to life at City. He has already picked up the first major trophy of his career and now stands on the brink of another, with a semi-final clash against Southampton on the horizon.

Below is the pairing for the FA Cup semi-finals:

City’s hopes of a domestic double remain alive, although rivals such as Chelsea and Leeds United are still in the race and will be keen to stop their momentum.

Attention now shifts back to the Premier League, where City face a trip to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea on April 12 as the season builds toward a tense finish.

How media rated Semenyo after Liverpool triumph

Earlier, YEN.com.gh looked at how the English press rated Antoine Semenyo’s performance in City’s win.

His display earned praise from outlets including Manchester Evening News and Sky Sports.

Source: YEN.com.gh