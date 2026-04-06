Suspected land guards caused chaos at the Church of Pentecost’s Easter Convention in Nyanyano, disrupting a service and dismantling tents

The commotion reportedly stemmed from a chieftaincy dispute between rival factions in the community

Police intervened promptly, restoring order and preventing the situation from escalating further

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Some individuals suspected to be land guards caused pandemonium at an Easter Convention organised by members of the Church of Pentecost in Nyanyano, in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The suspected land guards reportedly invaded the convention grounds on Sunday, April 5, 2026, and disrupted a service marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Suspected land guards cause commotion at Church of Pentecost Easter convention in the Gomoa East District. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

According to a report by Citi News, worshippers were attacked at the forecourt of the community palace, the venue for the Easter convention.

The suspects also allegedly dismantled canopy tents and ordered the worshippers to vacate the community palace forecourt.

Sources told Citi News that the Church of Pentecost had invited two rival chiefs of Gomoa Nyanyano to the convention; however, only one faction showed up.

This led members of the opposing faction to allegedly mobilise the suspected land guards to cause the commotion at the programme.

The situation, according to reports, could have been worse were it not for the timely intervention of the Central East Regional Police Command, who restored calm and prevented further escalation.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the Church of Pentecost in Gomoa Nyanyano has so far declined to comment publicly on the incident, according to the report.

“Tensions in the area remain high due to an unresolved chieftaincy dispute following the demise of Nana Wiabo V,” the report said.

President John Mahama and former President Nana Akufo-Addo meet at the 2026 Kwahu Easter celebration on April 4. Photo source: Nana Akufo-Addo

Source: Facebook

Akufo-Addo meets Mahama at Kwahu Easter celebration

Elsewhere in the Eastern Region of Ghana, former President Nana Akufo-Addo paid a courtesy call to President John Mahama while both leaders were in Kwahu for the Easter celebrations on April 4, 2026.

The meeting took place as President Mahama participated in activities surrounding the Kwahu Business Forum, a key event held alongside the enclave's annual Easter festivities.

Akufo-Addo, who shared news of the visit on social media, described it as part of his longstanding Easter tradition in Kwahu and expressed appreciation for the opportunity to meet the sitting president during the celebrations.

The encounter offered a moment of cordial engagement between the two leaders at one of Ghana's most prominent festive and business gatherings.

Read the Facebook post below:

One of the standout moments of the Mahama/Akufo-Addo encounter was their handshake.

The two leaders looked hearty as they held each other's hands in greeting.

Apart from the excitement in their greeting, the two also seemed to have touched foreheads in a friendly traditional exchange.

Stonebwoy gifts fan money at Kwahu Easter

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall star Stonebwoy rewarded a young fan with cash after a spontaneous dance-off on stage.

The dedicated fan pulled off a daring challenge at the lively Adom Kwahu Easter Mega Bash.

The memorable night showcased the incredible bond between Stonebwoy and his enthusiastic fanbase.

Source: YEN.com.gh