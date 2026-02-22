Rio Ngumoha left out Antoine Semenyo in his top three Premier League wingers despite the Ghanaian’s flying start at Manchester City

Liverpool’s difficult 2025/26 campaign continues as Arne Slot’s side sit sixth with 42 points from 26 matches

Semenyo has scored five goals in his first 10 appearances for City since his January move from Bournemouth

A top Ghanaian sports writer has backed the Black Stars forward to maintain his red-hot form and become a key figure for Man City

Rio Ngumoha has revealed his three standout wingers in the English Premier League this season, and there was no place for Ghana and Manchester City’s Antoine Semenyo on his list.

It has been a challenging campaign for Ngumoha's Liverpool, with Arne Slot’s side repeatedly stumbling at crucial moments.

The Reds currently find themselves outside the top four, and while Champions League qualification was once taken for granted at the start of the 2025/26 season, their inconsistent form and lack of fluency have turned it into a genuine concern.

According to the Premier League, Liverpool sits 6th in the standings with 42 points in 26 matches. Although European silverware remains a possibility, doubts persist over whether they can go all the way.

Ngumoha names his top EPL wingers

Despite the team’s struggles, Ngumoha did not hesitate to praise one of his Liverpool teammates.

Speaking to ESPN UK, the youngster highlighted his favourite wide players in the division, selecting Jeremy Doku, Mohamed Salah, and Noni Madueke as his top three.

His choices were notable not only for Salah’s inclusion but also for the omission of Semenyo, a player Liverpool had tracked for a considerable period.

The Ghana international has made an immediate impact at City following his January switch from Bournemouth, scoring five goals in his opening 10 appearances, according to Transfermarkt.

Antoine Semenyo backed to maintain hot form

In an exclusive chat with YEN.com.gh, speaking about Antoine Semenyo’s electric start at Manchester City, Ghanaian sports writer Acheampong Otu has showered the forward with praise, expressing confidence that the Black Stars attacker can maintain his impressive form.

Nsiah noted that in all 10 appearances Semenyo has made since his January move, the winger has consistently caught the eye with goals and overall contribution to the team.

According to Nsiah, Semenyo’s impact goes far beyond the scoresheet, as his work rate and attacking intent have added a new dimension to City’s frontline, as the Premier League title race heats up.

“He has been outstanding since he arrived,” Nsiah said.

“In every single one of the ten matches he has played, you can clearly see the difference he makes. It is not only about the five goals he has scored, it is the way he stretches defences with his runs, the energy he brings in transition, and the confidence with which he takes on defenders, as Pep himself admitted.

''For me, he looks settled already, and that tells you a lot about his mentality. If he continues with this level of intensity and consistency, there is no reason he cannot become one of Manchester City’s most important attacking players for the remainder of the season.”

Semenyo emerging as Ghana’s leading light

Earlier, YEN.com.gh spotlighted Antoine Semenyo’s remarkable rise, noting how he has overtaken established names such as Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey in the national conversation.

With decisive goals, tireless pressing, and a growing influence at Manchester City in the Premier League, the dynamic forward has elevated his status and now stands out as Ghana’s most in-form and impactful player in European football.

