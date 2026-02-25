Lionel Messi has opened up about his biggest childhood regret in a heartfelt revelation

The Inter Miami superstar admitted that, if given another chance, he would approach certain aspects of his early life with greater seriousness

Messi, meanwhile, was recently cleared of any misconduct after footage showed him heading toward the referee’s room following his side’s heavy defeat to LAFC

Lionel Messi has opened up about a deeply personal regret, offering a rare glimpse into a side of his life that trophies and titles cannot hide.

The 38-year-old, widely regarded as one of the greatest to ever play the game, admitted that not learning English when he was younger still weighs on him.

Messi reveals childhood regret

Speaking on the podcast Miro de Atrás, the 2022 World Cup winner reflected on his academic journey and the choices he made as a teenager chasing a football dream.

"In my last year in Argentina, since I knew I was leaving, I didn't do anything. I regret so many things I tell my kids this. Having a good education, studying, and being prepared," Messi said, as quoted by Marca.

Born in Rosario, Argentina, Messi grew up speaking Spanish. When he moved to Spain as a young boy to join Barcelona’s La Masia academy, he settled into an environment where Spanish and Catalan were the dominant languages, per One Football. Life felt familiar. There was little pressure to pick up English.

Over time, football took over completely. He studied only up to high school before dedicating himself fully to the sport. The path led to greatness, but some lessons were left behind.

Messi confessed that his inability to communicate fluently in English has made him uncomfortable on certain occasions.

"I tell my kids that today they have the opportunity; don't waste it. I had time to study English as a kid, and I didn't do it. I was an idiot. Now I'm around incredible celebrities, and sometimes I've felt like an ignorant person," the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner confessed.

Although he understands and speaks Catalan due to his long spell in Spain and has picked up bits of French and English from time spent abroad, he does not consider himself fluent in either language.

For a man who has conquered football’s biggest stages, that limitation still lingers in his mind.

Messi escapes punishment amid regrets

Now playing in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami, Messi finds himself in a global setting every day.

The league brings together players from different continents, along with business leaders and international personalities.

In that space, English dominates conversations. For Messi, it serves as a reminder of an opportunity missed during childhood.

Away from his regrets, Messi can count himself fortunate after the MLS cleared him of wrongdoing over a tunnel incident following Inter Miami’s 3-0 defeat to Los Angeles FC.

League officials confirmed he did not enter a restricted area or the referee’s dressing room, meaning he avoided a possible suspension.

