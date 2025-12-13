Ref Cam footage captured Lionel Messi speaking English on camera for the first time during Inter Miami’s MLS Cup final win

Messi delivered two more assists in the match, taking his incredible 2025 MLS tally to 35 goals and 24 assists in just 33 games

The rare English-speaking moment drew major attention due to Messi’s introverted nature and the lack of previous public clips of him using the language

Lionel Messi has long been known for his quiet humility, introverted nature, and laser-focused personality, traits that often make the football pitch the place where his true expression shines.

For a player widely regarded as the greatest of all time, with eight Ballon d’Or titles and a World Cup to his name, his words tend to carry weight precisely because he rarely speaks publicly.

That’s why his brief moment during Inter Miami’s 3-1 MLS Cup final win over Vancouver on Saturday drew such intense attention.

The 38-year-old not only delivered two assists, bringing his 2025 MLS total to a staggering 35 goals and 24 assists in 33 matches, but also appeared to speak English on camera for the first time.

The moment went viral thanks to the introduction of Ref Cam, a new piece of broadcast technology that continues to divide opinion.

While some question its usefulness, it has already captured memorable scenes.

Video captures Messi speaking English

After two years in the United States, it’s no surprise that Messi’s English has improved. However, because of his naturally quiet persona, there’s been very little public evidence of it, making even a brief phrase noteworthy.

On Wednesday night, Major League Soccer released their latest Ref Cam clip on social media, treating fans to a short but remarkable exchange between Messi and the officials, in which he can be heard saying:

"Foul...foul...no foul!?"

Watch video below:

The clip has quickly garnered over 300,000 views so far, and it has clearly struck a chord with football fans, who had all sorts to say about the moment.

One X user exclaimed:

"This ref cam is pure gold!"

Another added:

"Never heard better English in my life."

A third remarked:

"The greatest English speaker of all time."

Watch the full ref cam highlights below:

@stakit_live said:

"That’s why he’s the goat ."

@prodlozd posted:

"The best English speaker of all times in my books."

@bayormcyang added:

"Do you guys know that Messi can speak English just like Donald trump but he doesn’t like to."

Messi sets an all-time MLS record

Over his MLS career, he now boasts two MVP awards, two Best XI selections, two All-Star appearances, a Golden Boot, 12 Player of the Matchday honours, and five Player of the Month titles.

According to the MLS, throughout the 2025 regular season, the 2022 World Cup champion maintained a staggering average of 1.78 goal involvements per 90 minutes, second only to his own record of 2.18 in 2024.

For his 2025 MVP honour, Lionel Messi captured 70.43% of the total vote, well ahead of Anders Dreyer of San Diego FC, according to the MLS official website. The margin highlighted his on-field dominance and the recognition of his influence across media, peers, and club representatives.

Now, Messi joins Preki, the only other two-time MLS MVP, but sets himself apart as the first to win the award in consecutive seasons. While Preki won his honours six years apart (1997 and 2003), Messi’s back-to-back triumphs underscore a level of consistency rarely seen in league history.

With Argentina touted as one of the leading contenders for the 2026 World Cup, only time will tell if Messi can once again inspire the South American nation to successive global glories.

Messi's non-penalty MLS goals record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lionel Messi set a new MLS record by scoring the most non-penalty goals in a single season.

This feat and his 2025 MLS MVP accolade add yet another historic milestone to his already remarkable 2025 campaign.

