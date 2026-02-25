Real Madrid are reportedly closing in on 16-year-old Victory Okorie, the highly rated Alaves left-back

With Fran García and Ferland Mendy securing the senior squad’s left-back spots, Okorie is set to join the academy as a long-term project

Scouts have noted Okorie’s explosive pace, attacking drive, and competitive edge, drawing loose comparisons to the legendary Brazilian Roberto Carlos

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Real Madrid are reportedly on the brink of securing the signature of 16-year-old Victory Okorie, a highly rated young left-back from Alaves who has been turning heads in Spanish youth football.

The promising teenager has been linked with several top clubs, but Madrid have acted decisively to bring him into their fold.

Real Madrid are monitoring Alaves' young defender Victory Okorie. Image credit: Mike Hewitt - FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Victory Okorie on Real Madrid's radar

Within scouting networks, Okorie’s explosive pace and attacking dynamism have drawn comparisons, albeit loosely, to Roberto Carlos, reflecting his raw energy down the left wing rather than his level or career achievements.

According to Defensa Central via Madrid Universal, the plan is for Okorie to join Real Madrid’s youth academy, rather than being thrust straight into the first team.

With established left-backs already in the senior squad, immediate first-team minutes are unlikely. Instead, the move is a long-term investment aimed at nurturing his talent gradually.

Real Madrid look for long-term left-back

Madrid’s strategy also considers the longevity of the left-back position. Current options Fran García and Ferland Mendy provide stability, but neither is seen as a decade-long solution.

By recruiting a high-potential 16-year-old, the club can develop a future first-team option internally, avoiding the need for costly signings later.

Within Valdebebas, Okorie is highly regarded for his athleticism, relentless runs along the flank, and a competitive spirit that is rare for his age, as Transfermarkt notes.

While Athletic Club had been monitoring him closely, Madrid’s rapid approach appears to have sealed their advantage.

Should the transfer go through, it would further cement Real Madrid’s growing reputation for securing top young talent across Spain.

While Okorie is not expected to make an immediate first-team impact, the club view him as a long-term prospect who, with careful development, could become a significant asset in the years to come.

Meanwhile, some fans have shared their opinions on social media regarding the potential transfer of Okorie to Real Madrid.

@Alexand77 said:

''Seeing other previous gems that have flown away, how possible is it to keep him in the lower categories?''

@CanteraAlaves wrote:

''Hey, a key initial factor is the contract years. Víctory, along with his brother Iván, renewed a few months ago. Several cases of departure coincided with nearby contract endings, the player's desire to leave, and not renewing.''

Real Madrid target Haaland

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is an admirer of Haaland and could consider a move for Manchester City's Erling Haaland if circumstances permit.

Interest from Spain’s biggest clubs is hardly surprising given Haaland’s remarkable output since his arrival in England.

Source: YEN.com.gh