Iconic Real Madrid defender Roberto Carlos has been rushed to hospital for emergency heart surgery

The 52-year-old was on vacation in his home country and went to a hospital in Sao Paulo for a medical check-up on his leg

An MRI then confirmed a problem with his heart and Carlos then underwent a three-hour procedure to fit a tube and correct the issue

Real Madrid and Brazil legend Roberto Carlos was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery after the 52-year-old was diagnosed with a heart condition.

The operation, which typically lasts around 40 minutes, reportedly extended beyond three hours due to complications.

Carlos, who officially retired in January 2016 after a glittering career, was spending time in Brazil with his wife and one of his children when he was taken to a nearby hospital.

The former left-back had been enjoying a brief break at home after a hectic month that included a trip to the United States for the 2026 World Cup draw.

However, the situation quickly deteriorated, and the three-time Champions League winner was rushed in for emergency surgery.

Roberto Carlos rushed to hospital

Carlos, who ended a 15-year marriage with his wife earlier this year, was initially admitted to hospital after doctors discovered a small blood clot in his leg.

Further examinations, including a full-body MRI, reportedly revealed an issue with his heart that required immediate medical attention.

As a result, a tube was fitted and the Brazilian legend was rushed into urgent surgery, a procedure that typically lasts around 40 minutes but extended to nearly three hours due to complications.

Despite the unexpected length of the operation, the report states that the surgery was successful. Carlos is now said to be recovering well but will remain under observation for the next few days as doctors and his family take precautionary measures.

Speaking through his representatives, the 2002 World Cup winner told AS:

"Now I'm fine and under close surveillance."

This is not the only health scare experienced by the Selecao hero in 2025. Carlos was due to arrive in Nepal to compete in the Nepal Super League on April 18, but he was forced to postpone the pre-planned trip after he had suffered 'a sudden illness'.

Luckily, Carlos and his team were able to reschedule their visit, and he later arrived in Kathmandu some days later for the competition's finals.

Roberto Carlos' career

Carlos enjoyed a glittering 11-year spell with Real Madrid and remains etched in football folklore, not least for his unforgettable free-kick against France.

During his time at the Bernabéu, he made 527 appearances for Los Blancos and collected an enviable haul of silverware, winning four La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies between 1996 and 2007.

A natural-born winner on the international stage, too, Carlos helped guide Brazil to World Cup glory in 2002 – the same year that he was named runner-up in the Ballon d'Or, just behind compatriot Ronaldo Nazario and ahead of goalkeeping legend Oliver Kahn.

Following a trophy-laden spell in the Spanish capital, Carlos spent the twilight period of his career playing for the likes of Fenerbahce, Corinthians and Anzhi Makhachkala before prematurely calling time on his career in 2012. Incredibly, he did make a brief comeback with Delhi Dynamos in 2015.

