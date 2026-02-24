Opta’s Supercomputer has delivered a bold verdict on where Mohammed Kudus’ Tottenham will finish, and it could surprise fans

A managerial sacking, a humiliating derby defeat, and an injury setback have defined Spurs’ season, but the final prediction tells a different story

While one London club is tipped for glory, the other’s fate hangs by a thread according to the latest Premier League forecast

Opta’s Supercomputer has projected where Mohammed Kudus’ Tottenham Hotspur will finish at the end of the 2025/26 Premier League season, offering a measure of reassurance for Spurs supporters amid a turbulent campaign.

Tottenham have endured a difficult season and currently sit 16th in the table with 29 points from 27 matches, only four points above the relegation zone.

Their struggles prompted a managerial shake-up earlier this month. On February 11, the club dismissed Thomas Frank before appointing former Juventus boss Igor Tudor as interim head coach just three days later.

Frank’s tenure in north London proved inconsistent. Across 38 matches in all competitions, he recorded 13 victories, 11 draws, and 14 defeats, according to Wikipedia records.

Notably, his most expensive signing at Spurs was Ghana international Mohammed Kudus. According to Transfermarkt, the winger contributed three goals and six assists in 26 appearances under Frank before suffering an injury on January 7, which halted his momentum.

Tudor’s reign, however, got off to a nightmare start last Sunday. In his first match in charge, Tottenham were thrashed 4-1 at home by fierce rivals Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres both struck twice as Spurs were comprehensively outplayed in the North London derby.

Despite the heavy defeat and their precarious league position, Opta’s latest simulation following Matchweek 27 suggests Tottenham will avoid relegation.

The Supercomputer predicts Spurs will finish 16th with 44 points after 38 games, enough to ensure their top-flight status for another season, as Sun Sport covered.

Arsenal tipped for title glory

At the top end of the table, Arsenal are forecast to clinch the Premier League title with 81 points. Manchester City are projected to finish second on 76 points, while Aston Villa, Liverpool and Manchester United are expected to round off the top five positions.

The model also outlines the likely relegation picture. Kudus's former side, West Ham United, Burnley, and Wolves are predicted to drop into the Championship at the end of the campaign, highlighting the fierce battle for survival in the lower half of the table.

For Tottenham and Kudus, the priority now will be steadying the ship under Tudor and ensuring the Supercomputer’s projection becomes reality.

With 11 matches still to play, there remains room for improvement, but the margin for error is slim. Spurs must find consistency quickly if they are to pull clear of danger and finish the season on a stronger note.

