A record six English clubs have booked their places in the Round of 16 of the Champions League, setting a new benchmark for the Premier League

Newcastle United sealed the historic achievement with a commanding 9-3 aggregate victory over Azerbaijan’s Qarabag FK

The six EPL representatives will learn their next opponents when the knockout-stage draw takes place on Friday, February 27, at 11:00 GMT

The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw will feature a record six English clubs, marking an unprecedented moment for the Premier League on Europe’s biggest stage.

When the draw takes place on Friday, February 27, nearly half of the remaining teams will come from England. Out of the 16 sides that advanced from the new 36-team league phase, six fly the English flag.

Newcastle United completed the historic achievement with a comprehensive aggregate win over Qarabag in the knockout play-off.

Their qualification added to five other English outfits who had already secured automatic places by finishing inside the top 16.

Six Premier League clubs reach UCL R16

Arsenal set the tone early. The Premier League leaders won all eight of their league phase matches, becoming the first team to book a knockout ticket.

That flawless run has placed them among the favourites to dethrone Paris Saint-Germain as European champions.

Liverpool followed with a strong campaign of their own. The Reds collected 18 points to finish third in the standings. It was not as dominant as last season’s top spot finish, but it comfortably secured progression.

Tottenham Hotspur, who have Mohammed Kudus on their roster, ended just behind Liverpool with 17 points.

While their domestic form has drawn criticism, their performances in Europe have offered encouragement to supporters.

Chelsea claimed sixth place with 16 points. Their journey was mixed. A stunning 3-0 victory over Barcelona showed their quality, yet defeats to Atalanta and dropped points against Pafos exposed inconsistency.

Manchester City, winners in 2023, grabbed the final automatic qualification spot. A 2-0 victory over Galatasaray, combined with Real Madrid’s dramatic defeat to Benfica, allowed the Sky Blues to edge into eighth place ahead of the Spanish giants.

UCL R16 draw and potential last-16 fixtures

The draw has been slated for February 27. Friday’s ceremony will not only determine opponents but also map out the entire bracket.

Each club will learn its possible route to the quarter final, semi final, and the showpiece event.

Arsenal could face Bayer Leverkusen or Atalanta, who have Ghana’s Kamaldeen Sulemana in their squad.

Liverpool may draw Galatasaray/Juventus, with Atletico Madrid also a possible rival.

Tottenham’s path could lead to Atletico or the winner between Galatasaray and Juventus.

Chelsea might meet reigning holders PSG in a repeat of the FIFA Club World Cup final, or even set up an all-Premier League showdown with Newcastle.

The Magpies themselves could be paired with Chelsea or Barcelona.

The first legs of the round of 16 ties are scheduled for March 10 or 11, with return fixtures on March 17 and 18.

This season’s final will be staged at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 30.

