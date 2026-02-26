Alan Green was widely known for his signature segment, “Today in Sports History,” which he shared on radio and social media

A former colleague has remembered him as a gentleman and a dedicated sports journalist who inspired many

Fans have shared emotional tributes on social media, celebrating his life and contributions to Ghanaian sports

The Ghanaian sports community was plunged into mourning on November 27, 2025, following the death of renowned sports journalist and historian George Mahamah, affectionately known as Alan Green.

His passing left journalists, athletes, and fans heartbroken, particularly as he had remained active on social media just a day before the sad news emerged.

The popular Alan Green earned widespread acclaim for his signature segment, “Today in Sports History”, which he delivered consistently on radio and social media, captivating audiences with his rich knowledge of Ghanaian and global sports history.

Over the course of his illustrious career, George Mahamah contributed to several leading media outlets, including Fox FM (Kumasi), Happy FM (Accra), Hot FM, and other top radio stations, cementing his reputation as a trusted historian and authoritative voice in sports journalism.

In an exclusive interview with Gariba Raubil of YEN.com.gh, Edmund Osafo Addo, a former colleague of Alan Green at Hot FM, described him as both a true gentleman and a dedicated sports journalist.

''I knew Alan Green very well as we worked together at several radio stations. He was simply a nice person to work with, and most importantly, he was a good human. Every one that knows him would testify that we have lost a great figure in the sports journalism industry. I pray he finds eternal peace where he is now.'' Osafo Addo mournfully remarked.

George Mahamah’s funeral in Accra

Three months after his passing, the family of Alan Green has announced the funeral date. As seen in the poster below, the funeral rites will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at the Kingsby Hotel at Achimota in Accra.

Meanwhile, fans have already begun sharing heartfelt messages and tributes under the announcement, celebrating the life and legacy of the veteran journalist.

Some of the emotional Facebook reactions have been produced below.

Robert Latsu: ''May is soul rest in peace.''

Constant Saka: Herrrhhh Allan Green the Researcher. Life is short ampa.''

Ayesu Oliver: ''Oh Allan Green, may he find rest with the Lord. Toxic man, get in touch.''

Quame Cleardeline: ''Was surprised when I saw his poster somewhere last month. Rest on bruh.''

Martin Oppong: ''Allan green,may your soul rest well,may God protect as all,and we should watch our way of doing things in this world,it is appointed for man to die once and judgement is awaiting us.''

