A beloved Ghanaian sports historian shared his final “Today in Sports History” post just hours before his sudden passing

He is known as a journalist whose voice shaped decades of sports storytelling

Top media personalities and fans mourn the loss of a veteran who documented Ghana’s rich sporting heritage with unmatched passion

The Ghanaian sports fraternity has been hit with heartbreaking news following reports that veteran sports journalist and historian George Mahamah, popularly known as Alan Green, has reportedly passed away on November 27, 2025.

His death has left journalists, athletes, and fans in deep sorrow, especially as he remained active and engaging on social media just a day before the news broke.

Alan Green was widely celebrated for his iconic “Today in Sports History” series, a segment he delivered consistently on radio and across social media platforms.

On Wednesday, November 26, he shared what would become his final post, highlighting a historic moment:

"On this day in 1962, Mike Ahey won Ghana’s first gold medal at the seventh Commonwealth Games in Perth, Australia."

Less than 24 hours later, news of his passing surfaced, leaving many stunned.

Throughout his long and influential career, George Mahamah worked with several top media houses, including Fox FM in Kumasi, Happy FM in Accra, and other prominent radio stations, where he established himself as a trusted sports historian and an authoritative voice in Ghanaian sports journalism.

Football fans react to George Mahamah's death

Tributes have since poured in from colleagues, fans, and sports personalities who described him as a walking sports encyclopedia, a humble professional, and a mentor to many young journalists.

His contributions to preserving Ghana’s rich sporting heritage have been widely acknowledged, with many expressing sadness that the industry has lost a true gem.

Check some of the comments from fans on social media below.

Prince Obiba Poakwa Brown said: ''My brother George Mahamah 'Alan Green' you have broken my heart. Rest Well Soldier.''

Oscar Mawuli Nuwati reacted: ''Wow life…Today we are here, tomorrow we are gone. He posted this just yesterday, and he passed away today. Rest in peace Alan Green.''

Salia Mohammed also commented: ''What a sad loss to Ghanaian sports. Alan Green always remembered past Ghanaian sports heroes, and today he is gone just like that. Rest in peace, champion.''

Abeiku Kwabena said: ''May Alan Green find eternal peace where he is going. He was such a decent broadcaster.''

Simpson Anane reacted: ''My heart is bleeding. He was a close friend of my elder brother. Always laughing and cheering people. Ahh! Owuo. RIP big brother.

George Mahamah’s passing marks the end of an era, but his legacy, built on storytelling, historical preservation, and passion for sports, will continue to echo across Ghana’s media landscape. May he rest in peace.

Ackah Anthony's passing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the passing of former SWAG President Ackah Anthony, whose death also plunged the sporting community into mourning.

His departure, as featured by Domestic Sports, was described as a significant loss, as he had been instrumental in shaping sports journalism and athlete welfare in Ghana for decades, with GhanaSoccernet hailing his dedicated service.

