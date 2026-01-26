Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

People

IShowSpeed Declares Nigeria Jollof the Winner in Epic Taste Test Amid Rivalry with Ghana

by  Ruth Sekyi
3 min read
  • US streamer iShowSpeed made a bold statement in the decades-long Ghana vs Nigeria jollof debate, sparking reactions online
  • During a live stream in Ghana, he sampled both countries’ jollof rice, experiencing firsthand the flavours behind the famous rivalry
  • After tasting two different Ghanaian jollof dishes, he admitted it was hard to choose, but ultimately awarded the win to Nigeria

American YouTuber and streamer IShowSpeed, known off-screen as Darren Jason Watkins Jr., has once again captured attention across West Africa after sharing his verdict in the Ghana Jollof vs Nigeria Jollof debate.

iShowSpeed, Ghana jollof, Nigerian jollof, people, education, iShowspeed at Ghana's independence square, Africa, West africa
IShowSpeed crowns Nigeria winner in jollof battle, video trends
Source: Youtube

With 50.6 million subscribers on YouTube, the 21-year-old star’s opinions are followed globally, and his recent tasting session in Ghana has set social media abuzz.

Presented first with a modest portion of Ghanaian chicken jollof, iShowSpeed approached it with cautious curiosity, unsure how it would compare to what he had tried in Nigeria.

Soon after, he was surprised with a larger serving of traditional Ghanaian jollof, beautifully plated and awaiting his verdict.

The crowd of onlookers watched eagerly, anticipating which dish he would choose as the ultimate winner.

IShowSpeed names Nigeria Jollof best

After multiple tastings, the young streamer admitted it was a difficult decision.

Ghana’s flavours impressed him, yet when comparing it to his previous experience with Nigeria Jollof, he concluded, “I have to give it to Nigeria.”

His candid response, delivered with a mix of admiration and honesty, instantly ignited reactions online.

Social media users from both countries quickly weighed in, reigniting the decades-long debate over which nation serves the superior jollof rice.

Youth from neighbouring Ghana and Nigeria joined the conversation, sharing memes, cooking tips, and personal preferences.

For IShowSpeed, the experience was more than just food; it was a cultural encounter. Sampling local dishes and engaging with fans live highlighted how cuisine can unite and divide at the same time.

While the verdict may favour Nigeria, the playful rivalry reminds everyone that the true winner is the shared love for West African culinary heritage.

ghanaian jollof, nigerian jollof, ama burland, spotify, ama burland in nigeria, jollof rice, spotify's greasy tines
Ghanaian food vlogger, Ama Burland shares experience with Nigerian jollof. Photo credit: amaburland. Image source: TikTok
Source: TikTok

Vlogger Ama Burland tries Nigerian jollof

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian food vlogger and content creator Ama Burland has weighed in on the ongoing debate between Ghanaian and Nigerian jollof.

In a video shared on her TikTok page, Ama Burland recorded herself feasting on a plate of jollof rice in Nigeria.

Ama is currently in Lagos, Nigeria, to participate in Spotify's Greasy Tunes Café pop-up event. This is a three-week cultural activation celebrating Afrobeats, Nigerian food, and youth culture.

