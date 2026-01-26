US streamer iShowSpeed made a bold statement in the decades-long Ghana vs Nigeria jollof debate, sparking reactions online

During a live stream in Ghana, he sampled both countries’ jollof rice, experiencing firsthand the flavours behind the famous rivalry

After tasting two different Ghanaian jollof dishes, he admitted it was hard to choose, but ultimately awarded the win to Nigeria

American YouTuber and streamer IShowSpeed, known off-screen as Darren Jason Watkins Jr., has once again captured attention across West Africa after sharing his verdict in the Ghana Jollof vs Nigeria Jollof debate.

IShowSpeed crowns Nigeria winner in jollof battle, video trends

With 50.6 million subscribers on YouTube, the 21-year-old star’s opinions are followed globally, and his recent tasting session in Ghana has set social media abuzz.

Presented first with a modest portion of Ghanaian chicken jollof, iShowSpeed approached it with cautious curiosity, unsure how it would compare to what he had tried in Nigeria.

Soon after, he was surprised with a larger serving of traditional Ghanaian jollof, beautifully plated and awaiting his verdict.

The crowd of onlookers watched eagerly, anticipating which dish he would choose as the ultimate winner.

IShowSpeed names Nigeria Jollof best

After multiple tastings, the young streamer admitted it was a difficult decision.

Ghana’s flavours impressed him, yet when comparing it to his previous experience with Nigeria Jollof, he concluded, “I have to give it to Nigeria.”

His candid response, delivered with a mix of admiration and honesty, instantly ignited reactions online.

Social media users from both countries quickly weighed in, reigniting the decades-long debate over which nation serves the superior jollof rice.

Youth from neighbouring Ghana and Nigeria joined the conversation, sharing memes, cooking tips, and personal preferences.

For IShowSpeed, the experience was more than just food; it was a cultural encounter. Sampling local dishes and engaging with fans live highlighted how cuisine can unite and divide at the same time.

While the verdict may favour Nigeria, the playful rivalry reminds everyone that the true winner is the shared love for West African culinary heritage.

Ghanaian food vlogger, Ama Burland shares experience with Nigerian jollof. Photo credit: amaburland. Image source: TikTok

